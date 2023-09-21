Water Sports Industry Association Becomes First Industry Association to Earn Seal of Safe Boating Practices from the NASBLA

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) created a new Wake Responsibly educational video that has been awarded the Seal of Safe Boating Practices from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, making them the first industry association to earn this achievement. 

This video was awarded the Seal of Safe Boating Practices by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, making the WSIA the first industry association to receive the honor. The WSIA reminds you to always be a respectful and courteous boater. Stay at least 200ft away from the shoreline, docks and other structures, keep your music at a reasonable volume, and minimize repetitive passes.
The twelve-minute Wake Responsibly video covers best practices, rules, regulations, and recommendations to ensure not just a fun, but safe experience on the water. This education is paramount for captains and water sports participants alike to continue fostering peaceful waterways. The video emphasizes the responsibilities of the captain, including having enough life jackets, food and water, designating a sober skipper, and other important safety topics.

The Wake Responsibly campaign's three main pillars are also highlighted: Stay 200ft away from shore, docks, and other boats, minimize repetitive passes, and keep music at a reasonable level. 

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with leading industry advocates to promote safe boating practices and provide uniform education nationwide," said Mark Chanski, NASBLA Education Director. "NASBLA is committed to advancing boating safety and the Water Sports Industry's video submission represents our commitment to this goal. We are honored to present them with the NASBLA Seal of Safe Boating Practices."

This achievement by the Water Sports Industry Association demonstrates their commitment to education and safety. Visit the WSIA YouTube page to watch the full video and learn more about how to keep our waterways safe and enjoyable for all. 

