LEBANON, Tenn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Does a potable water tank really need regular maintenance? A HelloNation article explores this question and makes it clear that the answer is yes. Drawing on insights from Water Storage Expert Dustin Dowdy of Southeastern Tank in Lebanon, Tennessee, a HelloNation article explains that even the strongest tanks and most advanced coatings require consistent upkeep to maintain water quality and system reliability over time.

Dustin Dowdy, President and CEO Speed Speed

According to the HelloNation feature, no tank—no matter how well designed—remains in perfect condition indefinitely. Environmental and operational factors like temperature changes, flow variations, and chemical reactions constantly influence internal conditions. Without a disciplined inspection program, these small changes can develop into major problems, leading to contamination or costly repairs.

Dowdy notes that even the best coating system cannot eliminate the need for tank maintenance. As water flows in and out of a tank, tiny particles settle at the bottom. This sediment buildup can accumulate gradually, forming a layer that traps bacteria and interferes with disinfectant distribution. The HelloNation article emphasizes that when biofilm—thin bacterial layers—forms on internal surfaces, it can reduce disinfectant effectiveness and lower water quality. Routine cleaning removes these materials before they threaten system performance.

A neglected potable water tank can quickly become a liability. Skipping inspections allows sediment, corrosion, and biological growth to worsen unnoticed. The HelloNation article explains that these conditions often progress silently until the system shows visible signs of decline, such as discoloration, taste issues, or noncompliance with health regulations. Once contamination takes hold, cleanup and recoating become far more expensive and time-consuming than regular maintenance would have been.

An organized inspection program is the best defense against these issues. Industry standards recommend internal and external evaluations based on a tank's age, material, and local environment. During inspections, technicians assess the integrity of coatings, check for leaks or corrosion, and record sediment levels. They also test how well the tank's mixing system is maintaining circulation. Dowdy explains that this data allows operators to plan maintenance strategically, budgeting for recoating or cleaning years in advance instead of reacting to emergencies.

Maintenance goes beyond cleaning or repainting. Dowdy points out that a full tank maintenance plan includes verifying that ladders, hatches, and overflow systems are safe and functional. These safety components are essential for worker access and environmental protection. By inspecting them regularly, utilities ensure that both personnel and the surrounding area remain protected during operations or emergencies.

Environmental conditions play a major role in how maintenance should be scheduled. The HelloNation article details how temperature swings cause steel to expand and contract, stressing coatings and joints. High humidity can accelerate corrosion, while coastal locations expose tanks to salt-laden air that intensifies rusting. Over time, these stresses can create pitting and structural wear. Regular touch-up coating and inspection work are far more cost-effective than large-scale rehabilitation once visible damage appears.

Water testing also helps maintain system health. Measuring disinfectant residuals, pH, and bacterial presence inside the potable water tank provides early warnings of imbalance. If disinfectant levels decline faster than expected, it can indicate sediment buildup or insufficient mixing. Dowdy explains that regular water sampling gives operators the information needed to make small adjustments before they become large problems affecting compliance or consumer confidence.

The HelloNation article reinforces that consistent tank maintenance supports both longevity and safety. Many tanks can perform reliably for decades when properly cared for, but neglect can shorten their lifespan dramatically. Routine cleaning and recoating at planned intervals are much less expensive than emergency rehabilitation after contamination or corrosion occurs. Dowdy adds that keeping detailed records of inspections and repairs also supports compliance with drinking water regulations.

Regulatory oversight further underscores why maintenance matters. Health and safety agencies require that all potable water storage systems maintain specific water quality benchmarks. When inspections lapse or cleaning is ignored, tanks can become weak points in the larger water network. Proper documentation ensures regulators and the public that the system continues to meet safety standards.

In the bigger picture, water system management relies on healthy tanks as its foundation. Clean, structurally sound storage supports disinfectant balance, limits sediment release, and prevents contamination from spreading through the network. The HelloNation article stresses that maintenance, inspection, and documentation are not optional—they are fundamental responsibilities that protect public health and extend infrastructure life.

Dowdy concludes that maintaining a potable water tank is a shared responsibility among engineers, operators, and maintenance teams. When performed consistently, maintenance ensures that every part of the system—from coatings to circulation—works together to deliver clean, safe water. Overlooking upkeep for even a short time can raise long-term risks and costs. Consistent attention keeps tanks reliable, compliant, and ready to serve their communities for years to come.

Does Your Potable Water Tank Really Need Maintenance? features insights from Dustin Dowdy, Water Storage Expert of Lebanon, Tennessee, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation