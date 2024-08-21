Water Street Appoints Christine Shtepani Vice President

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, an investment firm dedicated to building market-leading businesses in health care, announced today that it has appointed Christine Shtepani as vice president. Ms. Shtepani joins Water Street's team of senior investment leaders and health care executives, who are focused on leveraging their industry experience and resources to create meaningful value in businesses addressing critical needs in the health care system.

Christine will be a valuable contributor to our work focused on growing our family of health care companies. Christine Shtepani will work with Water Street to pursue investment and growth opportunities in middle-market health care businesses.

Ms. Shtepani has a strong background in sourcing middle-market investment opportunities and collaborating with leadership teams on merger and acquisition strategies. She served as vice president at The Sterling Group after working as an analyst and investment banking associate at J.P. Morgan Securities. Recently, Ms. Shtepani earned her master's in business administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where she graduated with high honors distinction as a Wallman Scholar and received the 2024 Private Equity Entrepreneurship Award. She was also a member of the winning team selected to represent Booth in a global case challenge at the University of Oxford (2023).

"We met Christine through our sponsorship of the University of Chicago's case challenge, which Christine and her team won. Christine's initiative, creative thinking and collaborative approach in developing a compelling business case stood out to us. She is a strong addition to our team and will be a valuable contributor to our work focused on investing in and growing our family of health care companies," said Tim Dugan, managing partner, Water Street.

Ms. Shtepani also holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in international economics and development from Texas A&M University. Her appointment follows Water Street's new investment in MedSpeed, a leading U.S. provider of same-day logistics services to the health care industry. Ms. Shtepani will work with Water Street's team to pursue attractive investment and growth opportunities in middle-market health care businesses.

ABOUT WATER STREET HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor dedicated to building businesses in three critical health care sectors: medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services. The firm has completed more than 165 investments and acquisitions to build 45+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with leadership teams, Water Street contributes its industry experience and network of resources to support businesses' growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a distinctive blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment leaders and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

