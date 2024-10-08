Water Street Promotes Katie Ossman to Partner

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, an investment firm dedicated to building market-leading businesses in health care, announced today that Katie Ossman has been promoted to partner. During her 11 years with Water Street, Ms. Ossman has significantly contributed to its objective of investing in and growing businesses that address critical needs in the health care system.

Since joining Water Street in 2013, Ms. Ossman has helped its team build numerous businesses focused on advancing patient care, fostering innovation and reducing health care costs. She has facilitated cross-border partnerships and complex transactions to support Water Street's family of companies with expanding their products and services globally. Most recently, Ms. Ossman played an instrumental role in Water Street's partnership with MedSpeed, a leading provider of same-day logistics services to health care systems.

"Katie is exceptional at collaborating with founders and executives to advance our shared goal of transforming businesses into market leaders that positively impact health care. In particular, she has helped build a premier group of companies that stand out for their innovative products and value-added services that contribute to improved patient care and outcomes," said Tim Dugan, managing partner, Water Street.

In addition to her accomplishments at Water Street, Ms. Ossman is involved in the health care community, serving on the executive committee of the AdvaMed Women's Executive Network. She also serves on the boards of Alcor Scientific, MedSpeed and Safeguard Medical. Ms. Ossman holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor dedicated to building businesses in three critical health care sectors: medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services. The firm has completed more than 165 investments and acquisitions to build 45+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with leadership teams, Water Street contributes its industry experience and network of resources to support businesses' growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a distinctive blend of highly experienced health care executives, investment leaders and functional specialists. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

