Water Systems Council Announces New Board Members for 2024

David Rutz, Senior Director of Sales-Residential Buildings for Xylem Inc., has rejoined the WSC Board as Treasurer, a position he held before stepping down at the end of 2020. Rutz has been with Xylem for 12 years and has extensive experience in residential, industrial and agricultural pumps. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

James Sharrock, National Sales Manager with Amtrol, Inc., has also joined the WSC Board. He has worked at Amtrol, Inc./Worthington Industries for 20 years and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Additional WSC Board members for 2024 include Matthew Servant, President, Pentair; Mark Heflin, Vice President, Franklin Electric Co., Inc.; Dan Story, Past President, Grundfos; Mark Ball, Distributor Board Member, Milby Company; Stephen Anderson, Merrill Manufacturing Co.; Scott Burroughs, Contractor Board Member, Mather Pump Service; Gerry Duggan, Flexcon Industries; Fred Fann, A.O. Smith Water Systems; Richard Mest, Master Water Conditioning Corporation; Julie Storey, Boshart Industries; and Mike Wesdell, Baker Water Systems, a division of Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC.

The Water Systems Council is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the wider use of wells as safe, sustainable, and cost-effective drinking water systems, protecting groundwater resources and users of well water, and ensuring a safe drinking water supply for well owners. WSC members include major manufacturers of the integral components of wells and other drinking water systems, leading distributors of these components, and various drinking water professionals. WSC is the only national nonprofit organization with programs solely focused on private water wells and small, shared wells.

For more information, visit watersystemscouncil.org.

