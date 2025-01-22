Water Systems Council Names New Board Positions for 2025-26 Term

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Systems Council, the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems, recently announced that Mark Heflin, Sr. Director-Global Product Management for Franklin Electric Co., Inc., will serve as President of the WSC Board of Directors for the 2025-26 term.

Mark Heflin, Sr. Director-Global Product Management for Franklin Electric Co., Inc., will serve as President of the WSC Board of Directors for the 2025-26 term.

Heflin has led the Global Product Management team for Franklin Electric's Water business since 2021. He has worked at Franklin Electric for 7+ years in roles that also included Product Management leadership responsibility for North American business and leading the company's market development activities.

Prior to Franklin Electric, Heflin spent 26 years with General Electric in various roles that included leading business segments in the Automotive, Appliance, and Industrial Motor segments. He has a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University and lives in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

In addition, Patrick Sless, VP of Sales-Groundwater/Irrigation-USA/Canada for Grundfos, has joined the WSC Board, replacing Dan Story. Fred Fann, Sales and Marketing Manager, Water Systems Division for A.O. Smith Water Systems, has been named Treasurer.

Current WSC Board members for 2025-26 include David Rutz, Vice President, Xylem; Matthew Servant, Past President, Pentair; Mark Ball, Distributor Board Member, Milby Company; Stephen Anderson, Merrill Manufacturing Co.; Scott Burroughs, Contractor Board Member, Mather Pump Service; Gerry Duggan, Flexcon Industries; Richard Mest, Master Water Conditioning, an A.O. Smith Corp. company; James Sharrock, Amtrol/Worthington Enterprises; Julie Storey, Boshart Industries; and Mike Wesdell, Baker Water Systems, a division of Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC.

The Water Systems Council is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the wider use of wells as safe, sustainable, and cost-effective drinking water systems, protecting groundwater resources and users of well water, and ensuring a safe drinking water supply for well owners. WSC members include major manufacturers of the integral components of wells and other drinking water systems, leading distributors of these components, and various drinking water professionals. WSC is the only national nonprofit organization with programs solely focused on private water wells and small, shared wells.

For more information, visit watersystemscouncil.org.

Contact:

Margaret Martens, Executive Director

Water Systems Council

[email protected]

202-625-4387

SOURCE Water Systems Council