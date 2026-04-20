Water Systems Council Welcomes Jason Garcia and Richard Mest to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Systems Council (WSC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Garcia and Richard Mest to its Board of Directors. Both bring extensive industry experience and leadership that will further strengthen WSC's mission to promote, protect, and defend the water well industry.

Jason Garcia, Regional Vice President at Drillers Service, Inc., has joined the Water Systems Council Board of Directors as a Distributor Member. Richard Mest, Strategic Affairs Officer for the Water Quality Association, joins the Water Systems Council Board of Directors as Dirctor-at-Large.

Jason Garcia joins the board as a Distributor Member with a strong background in the water sector and a commitment to advancing sustainable water solutions. His professional experience and industry insight position him to contribute meaningfully to WSC's strategic priorities and outreach efforts.

Garcia currently serves as Regional Vice President at Drillers Service, Inc., a role he has held since January 2022. Prior to this position, he was Regional Manager from 2017 to 2022, overseeing operations across South Carolina, Tennessee, and western North Carolina. Garcia also served as Branch Manager from 2008 to 2017, managing locations in West Columbia, South Carolina, and Hickory, North Carolina.

Richard Mest joins the board as Director-at-Large. He currently serves as Strategic Affairs Officer for the Water Quality Association, where he leads key initiatives in business development, government affairs, and technical strategy. A respected leader in the water treatment industry, Mest has a long track record of innovation, organizational leadership, and advocacy.

Mest previously served as president of the Water Quality Association from 2013–2014 and as president of the Water Quality Research Foundation from 2020–2022. His contributions have been recognized with WQA's Lifetime Membership Award and induction into the WQA Hall of Fame. He also brings prior leadership experience with WSC, having served as president of the organization.

Before joining WQA, Mest was Director of Special Programs and president of Master Water Conditioning, where he helped strengthen the company's position as a leading manufacturer prior to its acquisition by A. O. Smith.

"We are excited to welcome Jason and Richard to the WSC Board of Directors," said Margaret Martens, WSC Executive Director. "Their combined expertise, leadership, and dedication to the industry will be invaluable as we continue our work to support safe, reliable water access across the country."

The Water Systems Council is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the wider use of wells as safe, sustainable, and cost-effective drinking water systems, protecting groundwater resources and users of well water, and ensuring a safe drinking water supply for well owners. WSC members include major manufacturers of the integral components of wells and other drinking water systems, leading distributors of these components, and various drinking water professionals. WSC is the only national nonprofit organization with programs solely focused on private water wells and small, shared wells.

For more information, visit watersystemscouncil.org.

Contact:

Margaret Martens, Executive Director

Water Systems Council

[email protected]

202-625-4387

SOURCE Water Systems Council