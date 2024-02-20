Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Report Highlights Supply Chain Resiliance Strategies Amid Global Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Industry: Supply Chain Resilience" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Water treatment chemicals play a significant role in water pre-treatment for municipal and industrial use and the treatment of municipal and industrial wastewater for environmentally safe disposal. The growing popularity of chemical-based mobile water treatment services, installation of zero liquid discharge and minimal liquid discharge infrastructures, and the need for potable water of adequate quality will contribute to increased demand for water treatment chemicals.

However, the distribution network for water treatment chemicals faces complex challenges, including the risk of natural disasters and pandemics, regulatory changes, and market fluctuations. Any disruption caused by these events in the supply of water treatment chemicals will have significant repercussions on public health. An effective and robust supply chain of water treatment chemicals is essential for public health and environmental sustainability. This report explores the resilience of the water treatment chemicals distribution network, emphasizing the importance of adapting to potential disruptions and building a robust system capable of withstanding unexpected challenges.

This study covers various chemical types, including coagulants, flocculants, activated carbon, pH conditioners, disinfectants, and fluoridation chemicals. It assesses key strategies and best industry practices through case studies to enhance the resilience of these chemical types. Resilience in the water treatment chemicals distribution network involves proactive measures to identify risk parameters and develop mitigation strategies. It includes distribution network optimization, supplier diversification, and the adoption of digital technologies for real-time monitoring and decision-making.

The study discusses the significance of stakeholder collaboration, including chemical manufacturers and water treatment plants, in fostering resilience. Incorporating sustainable practices, such as using environmentally friendly chemicals and energy-efficient processes, is also considered an essential component of a resilient distribution network.

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Partnerships to Enable Smooth Supply of Raw Materials
  • Chemical Alternatives and Technology Development for Chemical Recovery
  • Non-chemical Alternatives

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Why the Need for Water Treatment?
  • Why is Supply Chain Resilience for Water Treatment Chemicals Important?
  • Supply Chain Resilience - Disruptions and Water Treatment Chemical Shortages
  • Supply Chain Resilience - Inflation and Chemical Shortages in Selected Regions
  • Supply Chain Resilience - The Russo-Ukrainian War
  • Geographic Scope
  • Value Chain
  • Competitive Landscape and Distribution Channel
  • Competitive Strategy
  • Analysis by Region
  • End User Preferences

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Chlor-alkali Product Family

  • Chemicals Sourced from Chlor-alkali Industry
  • Chlor-alkali Industry
  • Chlor-alkali Industry Fluctuations
  • NaOH Supply Chain Profile
  • NaOH Production and Risk Parameters
  • Case Study - Caustic Soda Alternative for pH Neutralization
  • Cl2 Supply Chain Profile
  • Cl2 Production and Risk Parameters
  • Sodium Hypochlorite Supply Chain Profile
  • Sodium Hypochlorite Production and Risk Parameters
  • Sodium Hypochlorite Production and Risk Parameters
  • Alternatives to Cl2 and Sodium Hypochlorite
  • Ferric Chloride Supply Chain Profile
  • Ferric Chloride
  • Alternative Coagulants - Shifting to Renewable Resources as a Core Strategy
  • Developing a Flocculant From the Sludge That Drinking Water Production Generates

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Sulfur and Phosphorous Compounds

  • Sulfur and Phosphorous-based Chemicals
  • Sulfur Availability
  • Sulfuric Acid Supply Chain Profile
  • Sulfuric Acid Production and Risk Parameters
  • FSA (or H Supply Chain Profile)
  • Phosphate Rock - A Crucial Element in FSA Production
  • Sulfuric Acid Production and Risk Parameters
  • Alum Supply Chain Profile
  • Alum Production and Risk Parameters
  • Plant-based Coagulants as Alternatives to Traditional Metal-based Coagulants
  • Alternative to Traditional Alum-based Coagulants

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Organic and Oxide Compounds

  • Organic Chemicals Vs. Oxide
  • PAM Production and Risk Parameters
  • PAM Supply Chain Profile
  • PAM Production and Risk Parameters
  • Companies' Efforts to Meet Growing PAM Demand
  • Activated Carbon Supply Chain Profile
  • Activated Carbon Production and Risk Parameters
  • Companies' Efforts to Meet Growing Activated Carbon Demand
  • Oxygen Supply Chain Profile
  • Oxygen Production and Risk Parameters

Regional Analysis

  • Regional Analysis - Disinfectants
  • Regional Analysis - pH Adjusting Agents
  • Regional Analysis - Flocculating and Coagulating Agents
  • Regional Analysis - Activated Carbon
  • Regional Analysis - Fluoridation Chemicals

Digitalization

  • Companies Leading Digitalization
  • Role of Digital Transformation

