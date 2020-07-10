Water Treatment Chemicals Market in India, Forecast to 2025 - Featuring Suez, ION Exchange, Chemtex Specialty, Sicagen, and Kemira Among Others

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for water treatment chemicals in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the chemical manufacturing industry is a major driving factor for the market studied. However, the toxicity of water treatment chemicals is restraining the demand for water treatment chemicals in the country.

Among the applications, power sector accounts for the largest market share and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The increasing investments in sewage treatment plants in the country is to provide a major growth opportunity to the market studied.

Among the product types, biocides & disinfectants are expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Biocides & Disinfectants to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

Biocides are used in cooling water treatment plants. Cooling water towers are ideal for the growth of biological organisms, such as bacteria, algae, fungi, sulfate-reducing bacteria, and protozoa. Biocides are also for water cleaning programs in order to control biofouling in reverse osmosis membranes.

These biocides are used prior to the RO system, to regulate bio-growth in the membrane. The market has been promoting newly designed biocides, like THPS (Tetrakis Hydroxymethyl-Phosphonium Sulfate). These biocides have relatively lower toxicity, and a rapid breakdown in the environment, unlike conventional biocides.

In India , biocides & disinfectants are majorly used in municipal, and chemical manufacturing (including petrochemicals) industry. With growth in the chemical manufacturing industry and potable drinking water, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, respectively, the demand for water treatment chemicals, especially biocides & disinfectants, is expected to increase.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the biocides & disinfectants product type is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Power Industry to Dominate the Market

India's power sector consists of conventional sources, such as coal, hydro, and nuclear power' to non-conventional sources, such as wind, solar, and agriculture & domestic waste.

Water in the power generation industry is used in steam production for spinning turbines, humidifying airflow into gas turbines, the inter-cooling air in gas-turbine plants, and various other applications.

The electric power generation industry is one of the major sources of industrial wastewater. Their wastewater contains significant levels of toxic metal impurities, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium and cadmium, among others. These impurities can cause significant damage to environment, if not treated properly. Therefore, the electric power generation industry needs water treatment chemicals.

Electricity demand in the country has been consistently increasing, owing to growing industrialization & urbanization, and population.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, power industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The India water treatment chemicals market is moderately fragmented, with the major players accounting a significantly low share of the market. Key players in the market studied include Suez, ION Exchange Ltd., Chemtex Specialty Limited, Sicagen, and Kemira, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Chemical Industry

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Toxicity of Water Treatment Chemicals

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Biocides & Disinfectants

5.1.2 Coagulants & Flocculants

5.1.3 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

5.1.4 Defoamers & Defoaming Agents

5.1.5 pH & Adjuster & Softener

5.1.6 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power Generation

5.2.2 Oil & Gas

5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.4 Mining & Mineral Processing

5.2.5 Municipal

5.2.6 Food & Beverage

5.2.7 Pulp & Paper

5.2.8 Others



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chemtex Speciality Limited

6.4.2 Sicagen

6.4.3 VASU Chemicals

6.4.4 Chembond Chemicals Limited

6.4.5 Zeelproduct

6.4.6 ION EXCHANGE

6.4.7 Ecolab

6.4.8 Kemira

6.4.9 Solenis

6.4.10 Suez



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 The increasing investments in sewage treatment plants in the country is to provide a major growth opportunity to the market studied



