Water Treatment Equipment Market in Power Industry to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing power demand to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The water treatment equipment market in the power industry market is expected to grow by USD 1.34 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (membrane separation, demineralization, ozonation, and disinfection and others), application (raw water treatment and wastewater treatment), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Treatment Equipment Market in Power Industry Market 2023-2027

The increasing power demand is a key factor driving market growth. Growing demand for electricity from the power sector requires expansion of generation capacity, which requires water treatment equipment to handle the larger volumes of water needed for cooling, steam production, and other processes. Efficient treatment processes allow the safe reuse of water for various plant functions. Additionally, as energy demands increase, operational reliability becomes more important. Efficient water treatment equipment helps power plants prepare for emergencies and unscheduled power outages by maintaining water quality and availability. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the water treatment equipment market in power industry market: 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Black and Veatch Holding Co., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Fluence Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Graver Technologies LLC, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lenntech BV, Nitto Denko Corp., Nomura Micro Science Co. Ltd., Pentair Plc, SKion Water GmbH, SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, and Xylem Inc.

Market to observe 3.43% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The emergence of advanced monitoring and automation is a key factor driving market growth.

Advanced monitoring and automation technologies are driving significant transformation in water treatment equipment in the power industry.

These technologies provide real-time insights and data-driven decision-making, helping to improve operational efficiency and reshaping how power plants manage their water treatment processes.

In addition, automation technology plays an important role in helping power plants optimize energy consumption during water treatment operations. This includes tasks such as adjusting pump speeds, optimizing chemical dosage, and using energy-efficient equipment, which results in significant energy savings.

Integrating advanced monitoring and automation technologies into water treatment equipment provides power plants with a more efficient, effective, and sustainable approach to managing their water resources.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The operational complexity of water treatment is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

In the power sector, the operational complexities associated with water treatment equipment include the complex and difficult task of coordinating, monitoring, and improving these systems in power plants.

This complexity arises from the need to align water treatment processes with power generation needs, regulatory regulations, environmental concerns, and overall plant performance.

It is important that water treatment equipment is seamlessly integrated with power plant operations to ensure that the treatment process does not impede or disrupt electricity production.

In addition, early detection of problems and routine maintenance are essential to avoid downtime and system failures, ensuring the smooth operation of the entire power plant.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the membrane separation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Membrane separation refers to an industrial technology that separates and purifies various components of a liquid or gas by the use of a semipermeable membrane. These membranes act as a barrier between molecules and particles, allowing for some to pass while blocking others from doing so based on their size, strength, or solubility. Additionally, membrane separation processes such as ultrafiltration and microfiltration are used to treat wastewater from industries, cooling tower blowdowns, and other water sources to meet environmental regulations and reduce pollution. It is, therefore a versatile technology that brings many benefits to the energy sector, contributing to cleaner operations, reduced environmental impact, and more efficient use of resources. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample

