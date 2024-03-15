Water Treatment Equipment Market size in Power Industry to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing power demand to drive the growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The water treatment equipment market in the power industry market is expected to grow by USD 1.34 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In middle of the increasing demand for electricity in the power sector, the Water Treatment Equipment in Power Market is witnessing robust growth. This expansion is fueled by the escalating need for efficient water treatment processes to manage larger volumes required for critical power plant operations. Advanced equipment, such as filtration and reverse osmosis systems, are essential for ensuring water reuse, meeting environmental regulations, and maintaining operational reliability. As power demand continues to rise, investing in cutting-edge water treatment solutions becomes indispensable for sustaining operations, enhancing environmental compliance, and fortifying resilience against unforeseen disruptions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Treatment Equipment Market in Power Industry Market 2023-2027

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

The market is segmented by type (membrane separation, demineralization, ozonation, and disinfection and others), application (raw water treatment and wastewater treatment), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the water treatment equipment market in power industry market: 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Black and Veatch Holding Co., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Fluence Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Graver Technologies LLC, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lenntech BV, Nitto Denko Corp., Nomura Micro Science Co. Ltd., Pentair Plc, SKion Water GmbH, SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, and Xylem Inc.

Co., Aquatech International LLC, Black and Veatch Holding Co., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Fluence Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Graver Technologies LLC, KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lenntech BV, Nitto Denko Corp., Nomura Micro Science Co. Ltd., Pentair Plc, SKion Water GmbH, SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, and Xylem Inc. The Water Treatment Equipment Market in the Power Industry Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.43% YOY growth in 2023.

The emergence of advanced monitoring and automation is a key factor driving market growth. The operational complexity of water treatment is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the membrane separation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Membrane separation refers to an industrial technology that separates and purifies various components of a liquid or gas by the use of a semipermeable membrane. These membranes act as a barrier between molecules and particles, allowing for some to pass while blocking others from doing so based on their size, strength, or solubility. Additionally, membrane separation processes such as ultrafiltration and microfiltration are used to treat wastewater from industries, cooling tower blowdowns, and other water sources to meet environmental regulations and reduce pollution. It is, therefore a versatile technology that brings many benefits to the energy sector, contributing to cleaner operations, reduced environmental impact, and more efficient use of resources. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample

Analyst Review

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market is witnessing a significant surge, driven by the escalating demand for efficient and sustainable wastewater treatment solutions. This trend is further bolstered by stringent government regulations aimed at improving water quality and safeguarding public health. Advanced technologies such as activated sludge treatment, biological treatment, and membrane filtration are increasingly being adopted to address the challenges of water scarcity and pollution.

In this dynamic landscape, partnerships between industry players and intensified research and development activities are pivotal. Particularly, small and medium-sized businesses are playing a crucial role in driving innovation and market growth. Companies like LTIMindtree Limited are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions, collaborating with entities like Yorkshire Water to implement membrane filtration and ultraviolet disinfection systems.

Market dynamics within the power industry underscore the importance of water treatment equipment. Fresh and processed water is essential for various stages of energy production, from fuel extraction to refining. Consequently, there is a growing emphasis on ensuring the efficient management of water resources, especially in regions facing water scarcity and pollution challenges, such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Water treatment processes in the power industry encompass primary, secondary, and tertiary treatment, catering to both municipal and industrial applications. Membrane filtration technologies, including ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis, play a crucial role in removing contaminants such as heavy metals, chemicals, and organic compounds. Additionally, UV disinfection systems, activated carbon, and sand & gravel filters are employed to enhance water quality and meet stringent environmental regulations.

The increasing pace of industrialization and urbanization has exacerbated environmental pollution concerns, necessitating robust waste and wastewater management strategies. Anaerobic digestion, flocculation, and coagulation are among the techniques employed to mitigate the environmental impact of wastewater discharge.

In conclusion, the water treatment equipment market in the power industry is poised for significant growth, driven by the imperative of reducing environmental impact and ensuring sustainable water management practices. The adoption of advanced technologies and adherence to environmental regulations will continue to shape the landscape, offering opportunities for innovation and collaboration in the pursuit of a cleaner and safer future.

Request Free Sample

Market Overview

The Water Treatment Equipment Market in the Power Industry is witnessing significant growth driven by the demand for efficient and sustainable wastewater treatment solutions. Government regulations are pushing for advanced technologies like membrane filtration and activated sludge treatment to ensure improved water quality. Biological treatment methods are also gaining prominence in this sector. Activated sludge treatment processes play a vital role in purifying wastewater, meeting stringent regulatory standards. Membrane filtration technologies offer high-efficiency filtration, enhancing water quality and safety. With the power industry's increasing focus on environmental sustainability, the adoption of these advanced water treatment solutions is expected to surge, driving further market expansion.

Request Free Sample

Related Reports:

The produced water treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,200.76 million.

The fracking water treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,208.4 million.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio