Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $77.95 Billion by 2030 at an 8.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Installation (PoU, PoE), By End-use (Residential, Industrial), By Technology (Disinfection Methods, RO), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water treatment systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 77.95 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing water pollution levels, increasing urban population, and rising health awareness.

Strict government regulations to curb water contamination are also expected to boost industry growth over the forecast period. The exponential growth of the global population over the last five decades has put significant strain on the natural resources of the planet, particularly air and water. Ongoing industrialization and increasing agricultural activities owing to population growth are expected to increase the global demand for water treatment systems.



Rising awareness among the masses regarding the consumption of treated water has contributed significantly to product adoption, which can help avoid the spread of waterborne diseases. Systems used for water treatment are affordable and readily available in most convenience stores globally owing to the extensive spread of the manufacturers' distribution channels.

In addition, a rise in the demand for clean water in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America regions is projected to augment the growth of the industry in the future. Large-scale companies have been concentrating on cost-cutting in their production processes to achieve economies of scale.

Water Treatment Systems Market Report Highlights

The point of use segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021 as a result of various factors including rising water contamination, growing population, and high awareness levels about the advantages of water treatment

The Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems segment led the industry in 2021. RO is used to reduce the levels of nitrate, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, radium, sulfate, fluoride, and arsenic in water

The residential end-use segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the rising concerns about new contaminants and the demand for high-quality drinking water

Asia Pacific led the industry in 2021 due to the rapid industrialization & urbanization and improving public infrastructure, including healthcare and transportation

led the industry in 2021 due to the rapid industrialization & urbanization and improving public infrastructure, including healthcare and transportation Many manufacturers are seeking collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their product lines and increase production capacity

They are also focusing on increasing their manufacturing facilities to accommodate the rising demand from various end-use industries, such as commercial, industrial, and residential

In December 2021 , DuPont created a new type of water treatment facility, which is the size of a heavy-duty vehicle and can serve four communities with about 60,000 residents

