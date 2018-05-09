Water Utility Customers Cite Many More Quality Issues than EPA Reports Indicate, J.D. Power Finds

"While the mandated water quality reports produced by regional water authorities do a great job of measuring specific water quality issues, they are not telling the whole story when it comes to perceptions of the water that is coming out of customers' faucets," said Andrew Heath, Senior Director of the Utility Practice at J.D. Power. "Whether it's a serious problem like high lead or mineral counts, or a more subjective issue like bad taste or low pressure, a significant number of residential water utility customers are not happy with the product. Water utilities need to understand why customer views are not matching the views of the water utility and need to address these concerns."

Following are key findings of the 2018 study:

Nearly one-third of customers report quality problems : Among the 30% of residential water utility customers who mention a quality problem, 12% cite low pressure; 11% cite bad taste; 8% cite scaling/water hardness; 8% cite discoloration; 6% cite bad smell; and 4% cite high lead/mineral content.



Wide variation in customer perceptions of water quality : Significant differences across the nation are found from the best water utilities having less than 20% of their customers indicating a problem with water quality to many utilities having more than 40% of their customers citing a water quality problem. One utility has more than half of its customers reporting a water quality problem.



Water quality problems sink customer satisfaction: Customers who experience water quality problems have significantly lower delivery satisfaction scores than those who experience no problems. Bad taste and scaling/water hardness are associated with 143-point declines (on a 1,000-point scale) in delivery satisfaction scores, while scaling/water hardness and bad smell are both associated with a 152-point decline.



Communication is key when implementing upgrades : One of the most negative effects on satisfaction is a service interruption caused by pipeline work. Satisfaction scores are 42 points lower among those experiencing pipeline work-related service interruptions than those among customers who experience no interruptions. However, when customers have previously been made aware of water utility system upgrades, satisfaction scores are 58 points higher among those who experience no service interruptions.



Frequent communication maximizes satisfaction : Customers who recall receiving four to five communications from their water utility have communications satisfaction scores that are 148 points higher than among those who do not recall receiving any direct communications.



: Customers who recall receiving four to five communications from their water utility have communications satisfaction scores that are 148 points higher than among those who do not recall receiving any direct communications. E-bill satisfaction higher than for paper bill: Billing and payment satisfaction among customers who receive their bill electronically is much higher than among those who receive a paper bill (796 vs. 758, respectively).

For more information, consumers concerned about water quality are encouraged to review the Consumer Confidence Report provided by their water utility at www.epa.gov/ccr.

Study Rankings by Region

The following utilities rank highest in customer satisfaction in their respective region:

Midwest : Louisville Water and Saint Paul Regional Water Services (tie)

: Louisville Water and Saint Paul Regional Water Services (tie) Northeast : Boston Water and Sewer Commission and Monroe County Water Authority (tie)

: Boston Water and Sewer Commission and Monroe County Water Authority (tie) South : Gwinnett County

: Gwinnett County West: Eastern Municipal Water District

The Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, now in its third year, measures satisfaction among residential customers of 88 water utilities, delivering water to a population of at least 400,000 people and is reported in four geographic regions: Midwest, Northeast, South and West. Overall satisfaction is measured by examining 33 attributes within six factors (listed in order of importance): delivery; price; conservation; billing and payment; communications; and customer service.

For more information about the Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction, visit http://www.jdpower.com/resource/us-water-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2018059.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

(Based on a 1,000-point scale)





Midwest Region





Louisville Water 730 Saint Paul Regional Water Services 730 Missouri American Water 729 City of Minneapolis 728 Illinois American Water 726 Indiana American Water 726 Metropolitan Utilities District

(Omaha) 721 Aqua-Midwest 717 Greater Cincinnati Water Works 716 Citizens Energy Group 715 Milwaukee Water Works 706 Midwest Region Average 702 City of Columbus 700 Detroit Water Sewerage Dept 686 KC Water Services 677 City of Chicago 675 City of Cleveland 658



Northeast Region





Boston Water and Sewer

Commission 735 Monroe County Water Authority 735 Aqua-Northeast 733 NYC Environment Protection 730 Aquarion Water Company 722 New Jersey American Water 722 Regional Water Authority

(Connecticut) 711 WSSC 709 Northeast Region Average 709 Suffolk County 708 New York American Water 707 DC Water 706 Pennsylvania American Water 705 Philadelphia Water Department 703 Suez (United Water) 690 Erie County Water Authority 669 City of Baltimore 628 PGH20 605





(Based on a 1,000-point scale)





South Region





Gwinnett County 757 Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) 756 The Cobb County Water System 755 Miami-Dade County 751 Aqua-South 749 Baton Rouge Water Company 738 San Antonio Water System 731 Fairfax Water 728 City of Raleigh 724 Orange County Government Florida 724 Charlotte Water 722 JEA 722 City of Dallas 721 Metro Water Services (Nashville) 720 City of Oklahoma City 717 Manatee County 716 South Region Average 716 El Paso Water Utilities 715 Jefferson Parish 715 Palm Beach County 715 City of Tampa 714 City of Newport News 712 City of Fort Worth 708 City of Virginia Beach 702 City of Houston 697 MLGW 694 Austin Water 690 Tulsa Water 680 City of Atlanta 675 Pinellas County 675 DeKalb County 642 Birmingham Water Works 639





(Based on a 1,000-point scale)





West Region





Eastern Municipal Water District 741 Long Beach Water Dept 737 Colorado Springs Utilities 734 Denver Water 734 SFPUC 730 Golden State Water Company 724 Anaheim Public Utilities 723 Las Vegas Valley Water District 720 Board of Water Supply (Honolulu) 718 East Bay Municipal Utility District 716 San Gabriel Valley Water Company 715 California Water Service 712 Portland Water Bureau 712 Seattle Public Utilities 712 Mesa Water Resources 706 West Region Average 706 California American Water 705 City of Phoenix 705 Tucson Water 694 L.A. Dept. of Water & Power 693 City of Sacramento 688 Water Utility Authority

(Albuquerque) 688 San Jose Water Company 685 City of San Diego 666 City of Fresno 661

