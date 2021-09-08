Water Well Trust Completes 5th Hometown H2O Water Well Project

DAVIDSON, N.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Well Trust (WWT) recently teamed up again with retired NFL player and Waterboys founder Chris Long and Xylem Inc.'s Watermark to provide clean, safe drinking water to a local family in Smithfield, Virginia. The Vande Brakes, a family of five, received a donated water well system, including equipment, well drilling, and installation.

This was the fifth joint project for the Water Well Trust and Hometown H 2 O, a united effort between Chris Long and his foundation's Waterboys initiative and Xylem Inc. to address domestic water scarcity issues.

The Vande Brakes originally contacted the WWT in April 2021 after the water from their shallow well turned cloudy and brown. They were also concerned about pesticide runoff from farm fields that surround their home, especially since they have three children under the age of five.

Creason Well Drilling of Zuni, VA, was the contractor for the job. In addition to the new well, volunteers also built a new swing set for the children and a new well house for the pressure tank, and also painted the family's barn. Chris Long was onsite to help set the pump and sign a football for the family's 4-year-old son.

A new partner, The Vinyl Institute, which is the trade organization representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, and vinyl additives and modifiers, contributed funds to cover the cost of the PVC pipe.

"Having access to clean water for my family has been the best blessing we could have asked for. Clean water free from chemicals and unsafe substances for my children to bathe and cook with takes away a huge daily stress," said Jordan Vande Brake. "Before God blessed us with these wonderful people to help us get clear, clean water, we had to note if we had enough bottled water to do the daily necessities. If not, we had to purchase gallons of water to cook, drink, clean, and make ice. The new well has allowed us to be a healthier family, drinking more water than before. Having drinkable water has changed our lives in every aspect and we are eternally grateful!"

The WWT and Hometown H 2 O plan to complete at least two more projects together in 2021.

The Water Well Trust (WWT) is a 501(c)3 organization created by the Water Systems Council to provide a clean water supply to American families living without access to a precious resource most of us take for granted. The WWT and its partners build wells for low-income families nationwide that need safe drinking water. For more information, visit waterwelltrust.org.

