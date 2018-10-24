Water Well Trust Completes Third Well Project Funded by Culligan Cares

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Well Trust, the only national nonprofit helping low income Americans get access to a clean, safe water supply, has completed its third water well project funded by a Culligan Cares donation.

The latest Culligan Cares project was completed for a single mother in Georgia with four dependent children, ages 8 to 17. The family had been living without access to water for over a year.

Work on the new well was completed on February 5, 2019. The excited new well owner, who is calling this a miracle, wrote:

First I want to say THANKS to the Water Well Trust and Culligan Cares for the amazing blessing. In January 2018, my well went dry. I tried to do everything to fix it, and then contacted Sandersville Well where I spoke with Sarah Sanders. I explained my situation to her, and from that moment on, she was a GREAT HELP. She advised me how to apply for assistance from the Water Well Trust, and a few months later I was contacted to see if I was still interested in a well. I immediately replied YES because I had lost all hope.

In December 2018, the Water Well Trust gave me the best news I had heard all year. I was told that Culligan Cares had donated the money for me and my children to get a well. I immediately called Sandersville Well and Mrs. Sarah, who told me to get a well permit and I did just that. When I received the well permit I took it to her and as I was signing the contract, I couldn't stop the tears -- I had never received a Great Financial Blessing such as this!

February 5, 2019, is the day I watched the company dig a brand new well for my family. I was so excited -- Sarah Sanders, Robin Spaniel from the Water Well Trust, and I watched them dig the well until water came. My children and I want to thank you all so much for your amazing gift!

This is the third water well project funded by Culligan Cares donations. In 2017, the Water Well Trust received monies for the first Culligan Cares project to fund a well for a family with five children in Stephentown, NY. In 2018, Culligan Cares drilled a well for a disabled police officer, his wife, and his blind mother-in-law in Louisiana.

As the leading quality water expert, Culligan is committed to helping individuals, families and communities in need of clean, safe drinking water. Culligan dealers across North America have been working through their local churches, businesses and other nonprofits for decades to provide help and support to both water and non-water charitable efforts in their communities.

The Water Well Trust is a 501(c)(3) organization created by the Water Systems Council and serves Americans living primarily in rural, unincorporated areas or minority communities that may be isolated and difficult to reach, assisting low income families that cannot afford to pay for public water supplies and those who live in areas where the extension of public water supplies to serve them doesn't make economic sense.

For more information, visit waterwelltrust.org.

