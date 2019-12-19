Water Well Trust Names Bo Andersson and Terry Morse to Board

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Well Trust, a national nonprofit helping low income Americans get access to a clean, safe water supply, has named Flomatic Corp. president and CEO Bo Andersson and National Ground Water Association (NGWA) CEO Terry Morse to its Board of Directors.

Bo Andersson, President and CEO, Flomatic Corporation Terry Morse, CEO, National Ground Water Association

The Water Well Trust is a 501(c)3 organization created by the Water Systems Council and serves Americans living primarily in rural, unincorporated areas or minority communities that may be isolated and difficult to reach, assisting low income families who live in areas where the extension of public water supplies to serve them doesn't make economic sense.

Andersson is a veteran of the groundwater industry who joined valve manufacturer Flomatic as a young engineer over 50 years ago. Under his leadership, Flomatic has become one of the only valve manufacturers in the groundwater industry with both ISO 9001 and 14001 quality management certifications. He has served as president of the Water Systems Council twice and is a long-time active member of NGWA.

Morse, an association management veteran with a strong background in sales and marketing, has served as NGWA CEO since 2017. Prior to joining NGWA, he was with the Ohio Independent Insurance Association, the National Federation of Independent Business, and the Gibson Foundation. He also served as regional vice president for sales and marketing at RT Specialty LLC in Columbus, Ohio.

"We're incredibly fortunate to be able to tap into the formidable skills of these two business veterans in accelerating the mission of the Trust," said Water Well Trust program director Margaret Martens. "Bo has been a strong supporter of the Trust since its inception, and Terry provided tangible evidence of his support through the Groundwater Foundation's recent $100,000 donation to the Trust."

Increasing access to clean water is one the first projects being worked on collectively by NGWA and WSC, which signed a five-year memorandum of understanding in December 2018 that set a foundation for future collaborations between the organizations.

The Groundwater Foundation donation will fund a joint effort to drill wells for low-income families across the U.S. that lack access to clean water. The program will pay for the initial cost of drilling the wells and participating families will receive long-term, low-interest loans. The 10-well project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

For more information, visit waterwelltrust.org.

