Water Well Trust Receives $1.75 Million USDA Grant for National Water Well Projects

News provided by

Water Well Trust

27 Oct, 2023, 08:46 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Well Trust, a national nonprofit helping rural Americans get access to a clean, safe water supply, has received a $1.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Decentralized Water Systems (DWS) program for water well and wastewater projects to increase potable water system availability and access to wastewater systems to rural households throughout the U.S. 

The USDA grant and matching funds from the Water Systems Council will be used to fund Water Well Trust projects throughout the U.S.  This is the 10th USDA grant received by the Water Well Trust since 2014. 

Beneficiaries of the Water Well Trust are low-income homeowners that have wells that are no longer functioning properly, have contamination issues that render the well unusable, or have no well or safe water source. The Water Well Trust also provides funding for septic systems.

In the past nine years, USDA grant monies have been used to increase potable water availability to rural households in 38 of the 50 states. To date, the Water Well Trust has been involved in drilling or rehabilitating over 530 water wells serving 525 households, many of which were USDA projects.

The grant monies will provide long-term, low-interest loans to applicants seeking new or improved water wells and septic systems. The Water Well Trust limits funding to a maximum of $15,000 for a well and $15,000 for a septic system. Loans have an interest rate of 1% with terms of up to 20 years.

To qualify for a WWT loan, applicants must be the owner and occupant of the home as their primary residence and must not have access to a public water supply or sewer. The applicant's household income must not exceed 60% of the median non-metropolitan household income for the state in which the applicant resides. The income criteria apply to both the applicant and all other occupants of the home. 

Prospective applicants can determine if they qualify and start the application process by completing a submission form on the Water Well Trust website.

The Water Systems Council established the Water Well Trust in 2010 to provide clean, sanitary drinking water to Americans who lack access to a reliable water supply and to construct and document small community water systems using water wells to demonstrate that these systems are more sustainable and economical. Recent studies show that there are 2 million Americans living without access to clean, safe, affordable drinking water. This number does not include tribal communities, where an estimated one in 10 Indigenous Americans lack access to safe water or basic sanitation.

For more information visit waterwelltrust.org.

Contact:
Margaret Martens, Executive Director
Water Well Trust
[email protected]
833-539-8200

SOURCE Water Well Trust

Also from this source

Water Well Trust Partners with H2Alabama to Bring Safe Drinking Water to Black Belt Region

DAVIDSON, N.C., Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Water Well Trust (WWT), a national nonprofit helping rural Americans get access to a clean, safe water...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.