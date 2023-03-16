Water Well Trust Receives Grant from The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida

DAVIDSON, N.C., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Well Trust, a national nonprofit helping low-income Americans get access to a clean, safe water supply, recently received a $358,800 grant from The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida through the Delores Barr Weaver Family Endowment Fund 1.

This is the third grant the Water Well Trust (WWT) has received from The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. The WWT was first approached by the Foundation because the Delores Barr Weaver Family Endowment Fund wished to pursue safe drinking water projects in the U.S. J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver, former owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars, had contributed to international safe drinking water projects but became interested in supporting domestic water projects.

In 2020, the foundation provided a $50,000 grant to the Trust that was used to provide six families with water wells in five states. In 2021, the foundation gave a $250,000 grant to fund 21 wells across the U.S. for needy families on the WWT waitlist.

"I would like to thank the Delores Barr Weaver Family Endowment Fund 1 and Water Well Trust for providing my family with the priceless gift of water," said William Shupe, who is disabled and lives with his two teenage children who are also disabled. "Without water, my family would not be able to live here in our home. You have changed our lives forever."

Under the latest grant, the Trust will be able to drill 23 wells in 2023, with grant monies going toward needy families on the WWT wait list. The Fund has stipulated that 75% of the funds be used as grant money as opposed to loans.

The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida (www.jaxcf.org), Florida's oldest and largest community foundation, works to stimulate philanthropy to build a better community. The Foundation helps donors invest their philanthropic gifts wisely, helps nonprofits serve the region effectively, and helps people come together to make the community a better place. Created in 1964, the Foundation made more than $57 million in grants in 2022, and managed peak assets of $630 million in 2021.

The Water Well Trust maintains a waitlist of American households requesting funding for the drilling of new wells, rehabilitation of non-functioning wells, or installation of new septic systems in high-need, low-resource rural areas. Prospective applicants can submit an interest form on the Water Well Trust website.

For more information, visit waterwelltrust.org.

