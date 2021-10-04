Water Well Trust Receives Grant from the Grundfos Foundation

DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Well Trust, a national nonprofit helping rural Americans get access to a clean, safe water supply, has received a $118,000 grant from the Grundfos Foundation to drill or rehabilitate water wells for victims of California wildfires and multiple families in the Houston area where Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, has its global headquarters for the Water Utility Performance Unit and the regional headquarters for the Americas.

"This generous grant from the Grundfos Foundation will allow us to expand our program to even more American families needing access to clean, safe water," said Water Well Trust executive director Margaret Martens. "Many of the families that will be helped through this grant have already suffered through fires and floods and have been waiting for assistance. This grant means the promise of a better life can be fulfilled more quickly."

According to the latest American Community Survey, there are 460,000 households -- or 1.5 million Americans -- living without access to access to clean, safe, affordable drinking water.

The Water Well Trust maintains a wait list of American households requesting funding for the drilling of new wells or rehabilitation of non-functioning wells in high-need, low-resource rural areas. Prospective applicants can fill out the online form at waterwelltrust.org under "Apply" at the top of the home page and Water Well Trust staff will respond or contact the Water Well Trust directly.

The Water Well Trust is a 501(c)3 organization created by the Water Systems Council and serves Americans living primarily in rural, unincorporated areas or minority communities that may be isolated and difficult to reach, assisting low income families that cannot afford to pay for public water supplies and those who live in areas where the extension of public water supplies to serve them doesn't make economic sense.

For more information, visit waterwelltrust.org.

About the Grundfos Foundation

The Grundfos Foundation (Poul Due Jensen Foundation) is a Danish commercial foundation. Grundfos' founder, Poul Due Jensen, created the Foundation in 1975. The main purpose of the Foundation is to ensure and support healthy economic growth and development of the Grundfos Group, but the Foundation also supports philanthropic activities within three main areas: access to Water for the world's poorest, technical and scientific Research, and labor market Inclusion. Within Water, the Foundation keeps a reserve at hand for urgent disaster response. To learn more, visit grundfosfoundation.com

About Grundfos

We pioneer solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people. As a global pump and water solutions company we provide expertise in energy- and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications, including water utility, water treatment, industries and buildings. To learn more, visit grundfos.com

