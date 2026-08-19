Water Wings Swim School Opens in Cypress September 5, Helping Kids Build Confidence One Splash at a Time

Locally Owned Swim School Brings Year-Round Swim Instruction, Water Safety Education and Family-Focused Approach Designed to Help Children Love the Water for Life

CYPRESS, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Wings Swim School, a year-round swim school dedicated to helping children build confidence in and around the water and part of youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, is making waves in Cypress with the opening of its newest location at 22314 FM 529, Suite 200. The school will celebrate its grand opening on September 5, bringing families a fun, supportive environment where swimmers of all ages can develop essential water safety skills, achieve personal milestones and discover a lifelong love of the water. Offering year-round lessons for infants through adults, Water Wings meets every swimmer where they are, helping them build confidence in and around the water.

Meet the Local Franchise Owners

The new Cypress swim school is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Arun and Kay Singh. Together, they bring decades of experience in finance, technology, early childhood education and multi-unit business ownership, with a longstanding commitment to serving families through child-focused businesses. More than 16 years ago, the couple opened their first preschool and have since expanded their portfolio to include two preschools, several health and wellness businesses throughout the Houston area, and two Urban Air Adventure Parks in Louisiana, also part of the Unleashed Brands family. The Singhs bring an extraordinary depth of business acumen and genuine passion for family-centered experiences to everything they build. Water Wings is the latest chapter in their commitment to serving children and families, with plans to open additional locations across the greater Houston market.

"As parents and as entrepreneurs, Kay and I have spent the better part of two decades building businesses that make a real difference in children's lives," said Arun Singh, co-owner of Water Wings Cypress. "Water Wings represents the perfect fusion of everything we believe in — high-quality instruction, genuine care for every family we serve, and the belief that learning to swim is one of the greatest gifts we can give a child. We're excited to bring that experience to Cypress and help families build confidence in and around the water for years to come."

Grand Opening Celebration

The Cypress community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of Water Wings Swim School during its Splash Bash on Saturday, September 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will be among the first to experience the new swim school, meet the expert instructors, explore Water Wings' personalized swim programs and enjoy a morning of family fun.

The celebration will feature:

Tours of the new facility

Meet-and-greets with the Water Wings team

Family-friendly activities

Refreshments and giveaways

Information on the Founding Member offer and fall class registration

Whether you're looking for your baby's first swim class, lessons for a nervous beginner or a program to help an experienced swimmer continue to grow, Splash Bash is the perfect opportunity to experience everything Water Wings has to offer. Families are encouraged to RSVP to the grand opening event at the Water Wings Cypress Facebook Event Page.

Following the event, Water Wings Cypress will continue offering free preview classes throughout the week, giving families another opportunity to experience lessons before the school's official opening.

Families who enroll using code WWCYPFM50 can also take advantage of the founding member promotion, which includes:

50% off first month

No membership fee

Priority Enrollment

Early Access to Class Schedules

Building Confident Swimmers for Life

At Water Wings, learning to swim starts with having fun. The school's personalized approach helps swimmers of all ages and abilities build confidence, develop essential water safety skills and create a positive relationship with the water that lasts a lifetime.

Whether introducing an infant to the water for the first time, helping a child master a new skill or supporting an experienced swimmer's continued growth, Water Wings meets every swimmer where they are. As proud members of the United States Swim School Association, Water Wings holds itself to the highest standards of instruction and care. Highly trained instructors – certified in water safety, CPR and first aid – focus on each swimmer's unique learning style, celebrating every splash, stroke and milestone along the way.

With small class sizes averaging a 4:1 student-to-instructor ratio, Water Wings provides individualized attention that helps swimmers progress with confidence. More than 95% of students achieve their swimming goals within the school's structured program timeline. Classes are available mornings, afternoons and evenings, making it easy for families to fit swim lessons into their schedules.

To meet the diverse needs of Cypress-area families, Water Wings Swim School offers a variety of programs and services, including:

Parent & Me classes

Group lessons

Individual lessons

Seasonal camps

Competitive training

Birthday parties and special events

Additional aquatic programming designed to meet the needs of the local community

Water Wings Cypress is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more about Water Wings Cypress, enroll in swim lessons or explore career opportunities, visit https://www.waterwingsswimschool.com/locations/texas/cypress. Stay connected by following Water Wings on Instagram and Facebook.

Water Wings Swim School is a national franchise that serves 20,000 students each year and growing. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Water Wings, visit WaterWingsFranchising.com.

About Water Wings

Founded in 2003, Water Wings Swim School helps swimmers of all ages build confidence in and around the water through year-round instruction in a safe, supportive and fun environment. From a child's very first splash to advanced swim development, Water Wings meets every swimmer where they are, celebrating each milestone along the way. Through personalized instruction, highly trained instructors and a family-focused approach, Water Wings helps swimmers develop essential water safety skills while fostering a lifelong love of the water. Water Wings offers group and private lessons, recreational swim teams, baby pool time, camps and more. For more information, visit WaterWingsSwimSchool.com.

Water Wings is expanding nationwide through franchising. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit WaterWingsFranchising.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Regan Lee, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 630-842-0414

SOURCE Water Wings Swim School