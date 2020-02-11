WaterBit Precision Irrigation Solution Adds Major Enhancements

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterBit, an agricultural technology company specializing in automated precision irrigation, announced today that it has added significant functionality through its latest software release. WaterBit's solution allows growers to irrigate remotely and precisely, and now it offers closed-loop automation, multi-user support, an improved user interface and an API.

Users now have the ability to add annotations to charts within the WaterBit Dashboard and note concerns and insights directly on the screens.

"This release, and automated irrigation specifically, are major steps forward on WaterBit's journey to enable growers with precise autonomous, but grower-guided, irrigation," says Andrew Wright, WaterBit's CEO. "With input from growers, our solution can tell where and when a crop needs water and apply that water automatically."

Closed-Loop Automated Irrigation for Agriculture

Growers of specialty crops like wine grapes and almonds use the WaterBit precision irrigation solution to remotely monitor soil moisture in their fields and to control the flow of irrigation. Now, WaterBit users can set soil moisture thresholds that automatically trigger the application of irrigation. Historically, growers had to visit each field to evaluate soil moisture and manually open and close valves to start and stop irrigation. Now using WaterBit, they can achieve consistent soil moisture levels automatically and remotely--improving crop quality and yield, while saving water and optimizing labor.

Multi-User Support and Permissions

Farms have a myriad of people involved with managing irrigation. The latest version of the WaterBit solution allows a single account to have multiple users, all with specific permissions--from executive management, to farm managers, to irrigators. This allows each user to have the appropriate level of access and control.

Improved User Interface with Notes Capabilities

Users now have the ability to add annotations to charts within the WaterBit Dashboard. This allows growers to note insights or concerns directly within a soil moisture or irrigation application chart, making it a single source of information. Notes can be used to identify patterns or interesting events and communicate those observations to other users of the WaterBit Dashboard.

Application Programming Interface (API) Now Available

The WaterBit API allows customers to download their data from the WaterBit Dashboard for reporting and analysis, or so that they can use that information within another system. With the number of agtech solutions currently being deployed across most farms, it's important that information does not have to stay siloed within each system.

Solution Details

The WaterBit solution is built around the WaterBit Carbon, an Internet of Things (IoT) device that uses long-range radio (LoRa) to communicate from the field to the cloud via a cellular gateway. Carbon is a palm-sized, completely solar-powered device that stays out of the way and works even in low light conditions. The WaterBit solution pairs Carbon devices with soil moisture sensors, valves, pressure sensors and flow meters to monitor and control irrigation remotely through the WaterBit online Dashboard. WaterBit is currently deployed in many crops including grapes, almonds, leafy greens and other crops that use drip irrigation.

Learn More at World Ag Expo in Tulare

From February 11-13, 2020, WaterBit will be exhibiting at the World Ag Expo in Tulare (booth 2135) and encourages growers to stop by to learn more about our latest release and how precision irrigation can help them improve crop quality and yields while saving water and labor.

"We've spent a lot of time talking with customers and prioritizing their needs," says WaterBit COO and co-founder Leif Chastaine. "This software release reflects the capabilities that our growers wanted most, and they are particularly excited about the new closed-loop automation."

About WaterBit

WaterBit, based in San Jose, Calif., is a precision irrigation company that believes in helping growers be good stewards of the land through smart agriculture. WaterBit designs innovative agricultural solutions that set the standard for quality, reliability, ease-of-use and total cost of ownership. Our Automated Irrigation Solution (AIS) lets growers measure soil moisture and execute irrigation remotely, and at a level of granularity and accuracy that would otherwise not be possible. WaterBit translates technology into tangible value for growers by improving yields and crop consistency, and optimizing water and labor. For more information, visit www.waterbit.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Marotto

233969@email4pr.com

415-722-9775

SOURCE WaterBit Precision Irrigation

Related Links

http://www.waterbit.com

