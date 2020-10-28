WaterBridge Founder And Vice Chairman Stephen Johnson Named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Gulf Coast Area Award Winner

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterBridge Holdings LLC is proud to announce that Stephen Johnson, Founder and Vice Chairman of WaterBridge, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Gulf Coast Area Award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Mr. Johnson was selected by an independent panel of judges. The award was announced through the program's first-ever virtual awards gala on October 6, 2020.

"To lead a successful energy startup in today's world, you must have a 24/7 passion for your endeavor and surround yourself with the best and brightest talent that shares in that passion," said Mr. Johnson. "The challenges of launching a startup are only exacerbated when you seek to disrupt a paradigm in a mature industry. Our success in this pursuit would not have been possible without the unmatched tenacity of the WaterBridge team and ongoing support of Five Point Energy, our financial sponsor, who shared our team's bold vision."

As a Gulf Coast Area award winner, Mr. Johnson is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

About Five Point Energy LLC

Five Point Energy is a leading private equity firm focused on the midstream energy sector. The firm was founded by industry veterans who have had successful careers investing in, building and running midstream companies. Five Point's strategy is to acquire and develop in-basin assets, provide value-added growth capital, and build world-class midstream companies with premier management teams and industry-leading E&P partners. The firm is focused on providing in-basin crude oil, natural gas, liquids and water management midstream solutions to E&P companies in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Mid-Continent and Rockies. Based in Houston, Texas, Five Point Energy manages approximately $3.5 billion of capital across multiple investment funds. For further information, please visit www.fivepointenergy.com.

About WaterBridge

WaterBridge is the largest pure play produced water midstream company in the industry and a portfolio company of Five Point Energy. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, WaterBridge operates in the Southern Delaware Basin in west Texas and the Arkoma Basin in southeast Oklahoma. WaterBridge develops, owns and operates permanent, integrated water infrastructure networks that handle full-cycle produced water requirements of its blue-chip customer base under long-term, fee-based contracts. WaterBridge benefits from a first-mover advantage in the emerging water midstream sector with the most experienced management team in the industry. For further information, please visit www.h2obridge.com.

