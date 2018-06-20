WaterBridge Resources LLC Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement By WaterBridge Partners LP

HOUSTON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterBridge Resources LLC today announced that its subsidiary, WaterBridge Partners LP ("WaterBridge Partners"), has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering by WaterBridge Partners. The size and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the initial public offering will be completed.