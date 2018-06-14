WaterBridge Resources LLC Announces Key Additions to Management Team

Steve Jones , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jones previously served as founder and CEO of Core Midstream, LLC as well as founder and CFO of PennTex Midstream Partners, LLC, and Managing Director with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.





Dan Montgomery , Senior Vice President, Operations Strategy and Development. Mr. Montgomery joins WaterBridge from Pioneer Water Management, LLC, where he led a $1.3 billion capital program to plan, contract and construct water management infrastructure.





Bryan Smith , Senior Vice President, Engineering and Construction. Mr. Smith joins WaterBridge from Pioneer Water Management LLC, where he oversaw design, construction and completion of multiple infrastructure projects.





Michael Neese , Senior Vice President, Supply and Technical Services. Mr. Neese joins WaterBridge from Pioneer Water Management LLC, where he oversaw the company's field operation and led the water sourcing, distribution, reuse and treatment efforts.





Harrison Bolling , Vice President and General Counsel. Mr. Bolling previously served as General Counsel at Core Midstream, LLC as well as Assistant General Counsel at PennTex Midstream Partners, LLC.





Mr. Bolling previously served as General Counsel at Core Midstream, LLC as well as Assistant General Counsel at PennTex Midstream Partners, LLC. Brian Coe , Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. Mr. Coe joins WaterBridge from Keane Group, where he previously served as Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer.

In addition, Jason Long, former President of EnWater Solutions LLC and head of WaterBridge's Permian Basin operations, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Michael Reitz, former Vice President of Operations for WaterBridge's Permian Basin operations, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations.

John Durand, President & COO of WaterBridge, added, "Having worked directly with Dan, Michael and Bryan at Pioneer, I know first-hand the level of specific experience and expertise these gentlemen bring in the area of full-cycle water management from the perspective of the E&P operator. It is a pleasure to welcome them to the team as we build WaterBridge into the premier midstream water company."

"I believe we have put together the most experienced management team in the water midstream management sector," said Steve Johnson, founder and CEO of WaterBridge. "With our combined expertise we are well positioned to continue to lead the industry in scalable, safe and efficient water solutions."

About WaterBridge Resources LLC

WaterBridge Resources is a fee-based, growth oriented midstream company focused on the water management requirements of oil and gas producers in high-growth basins. Our assets include large-scale water pipeline systems and related facilities that provide reliable and efficient gathering, reuse and disposal of produced water, and supply water to support hydraulic fracturing operations. WaterBridge is led by Steve Johnson, John Durand, Jason Long and Steve Jones, and is supported by equity commitments from Five Point Energy.

For more information, please visit http://h2obridge.com/.

About Five Point Energy LLC

Five Point Energy is a leading private equity firm focused on the midstream energy sector. The firm was founded by industry veterans who have had successful careers investing in, building and running midstream companies. Five Point's strategy is to acquire and develop in-basin assets, provide value-added growth capital, and build world-class midstream companies with premier management teams and industry-leading E&P partners. The firm is focused on providing in-basin crude oil, natural gas, liquids and water management midstream solutions to E&P companies in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Mid-Continent and Rockies. Based in Houston, Five Point Energy manages more than $2.0 billion of capital across multiple investment funds.

For further information, please visit https://www.fivepointenergy.com/.

