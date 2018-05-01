Waterbury Nursing Home Awarded Four Stars by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid

The rating, created by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, scores nursing homes in three separate areas: health inspections, staffing, and quality measures. Shalom Lerner, Administrator at the facility credits the commitment and professionalism of his team and adds, "These four stars are a testament to the work of our great staff and we look forward to achieving many more successes together."

Located in the East End of Waterbury, Connecticut, Waterbury Gardens is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility with 150 beds, which also includes a highly specialized respirator/ventilator unit to accommodate residents with acute respiratory needs; with on-site respiratory therapy staff available 24/7.

In addition, Waterbury Gardens provides in-house peritoneal dialysis, TPN, intravenous antibiotics, superb wound care, and daily physical, occupational, and speech therapy. We are proud to have earned 4 stars in overall quality on our most recent CMS rating.

To learn more about Waterbury Gardens, visit them online at Waterbury-PHG.com or via Facebook. For all media inquiries, please reach out to Jeffrey Deutsch at: phgmediarelations@gmail.com

About Waterbury Gardens for Nursing and Rehabilitation

Waterbury Gardens, operated by Priority Healthcare Group, provides rehabilitation and skilled nursing services. Founded by owners, David Gamzeh and Akiva Glatzer, PHG is committed to meeting the unique needs of each community by providing the highest level of nursing and rehabilitation care.

