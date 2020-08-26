Watercress, the CDC's Most Recommended Powerhouse Veggie, Boosts Immunity When We Need It Most

FELLSMERE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country, consumers are uncovering new and natural ways to boost their immunity. While it may be common knowledge that leafy greens are an excellent source of vitamins and nutrients, there is a lesser-known variety that reigns supreme when it comes to health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranks watercress at the top of their list of Powerhouse Fruits and Veggies, the foods most strongly associated with reduced chronic disease risk.

B&W Quality Growers watercress is revered by health experts and restaurant chefs for its health benefits and flavor, but home chefs have yet to realize its full potential. Watercress boasts many healthy features, including anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties, 28 vitamins, minerals and compounds, and it provides a great source of Vitamin C, proven to reduce cold and flu symptoms.

The vibrant green watercress from B&W Quality Growers, the world's largest grower of distinctive baby leaves, is versatile and adds a peppery crunch to many dishes. It can be used in salads, smoothies, appetizers, entrees, and more.

"Self-care has become so important these days, and what better way to take care of you and your family than to feed them the most nutritionally-dense food on the planet," says Mark DeLeo, CEO, B&W Quality Growers. "Not only is watercress packed with vitamins and minerals, it is deliciously versatile enough for chefs to create memorable takeout dishes and home cooks to spice up family favorites."

B&W Quality Growers partnered with chefs to develop simple, yet flavorful recipes they can make in under 30 minutes, such as Watercress Frittata, Watercress Turkey and Pear Panini, and Watercress Hummus. For information about B&W Quality Growers and more chef-inspired recipes, visit www.bwqualitygrowers.com.

About B&W Quality Growers

For over 150 years, B&W Quality Growers has produced distinctive baby leaves with unique flavor profiles including watercress, arugula, spinach and a premium blend. With year-round availability from seasonal farms spanning eight states, B&W grows, packs and ships premium quality leaves to retail, wholesale, foodservice and specialty customers across North America and Europe. B&W's products are food safety compliant and naturally packed for maximum freshness. Learn more about B&W at www.bwqualitygrowers.com.

