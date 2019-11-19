Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care Now Welcoming Residents

Watercrest Columbia is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"We are thankful for our partners at Titan and for the tremendous support of the Columbia community in the development of this exceptional senior living residence," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are thrilled to welcome residents to their new home as we dedicate ourselves to the enrichment of our seniors, associates and community partners."

With multiple senior living projects in development across the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities.

Watercrest Columbia is ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road in the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina. The neighboring area offers vibrant entertainment, dining, and a culturally rich heritage complete with historic sites and architectural beauty. For community information, call 803-771-7500.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Columbia is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Titan Development Real Estate Fund I. Their second project, Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction in Winter Park, FL and scheduled to welcome residents in late 2019.

Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. For information, visit www.tdref.fund/.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestseniorliving.com

