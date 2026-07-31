Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates 14 Years of Servant Leadership and Service to Seniors

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is celebrating its anniversary this month, marking fourteen years since Marc Vorkapich and Joan Williams founded the company on a simple but enduring premise: to honor thy mother and father, building a senior living organization defined by service, care, and servant leadership.

Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates 14 years of excellence in the senior living industry under the leadership of owners Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO.

Since its founding in 2012, Watercrest has grown from a single vision shared by its two co-founders into one of the Southeast's most respected developers and operators of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida, the company now operates communities across Florida, Texas, and Virginia, with additional developments underway throughout the region.

From the outset, Vorkapich and Williams set out to create more than a company, they set out to build a culture. As CEO, Vorkapich has guided Watercrest's growth and development strategy, ensuring operational excellence for purpose-driven growth, while Williams, as CFO, has shaped the financial discipline allowing the company to scale responsibly. Together, the two principals built Watercrest around the idea of servant leadership, a philosophy the company defines through a simple three-part mission: To Welcome, To Care, To Serve.

That mission is anchored by six guiding principles of service that Watercrest holds its associates to at every community: serving a purpose greater than themselves, acting as trusted advisors, honoring residents' fathers and mothers, raising people up, creating meaningful and memorable experiences, and committing to excellence as the standard in everything they do.

Those principles show up in one of Watercrest's most distinctive traditions: rather than job titles, associates wear name tags bearing their personal core values instead. It's a small detail that reflects a larger belief, that the character of the people who serve seniors matters as much as their job function, and that the God-given talents of each team member is celebrated at every level of the organization.

"Fourteen years ago, we set out to build a senior living company unlike any other, a place where excellence in care and character mattered above all else," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "The difference is our people, and everything we've built since then has been in service of that original promise."

What began as a startup with a single development has expanded steadily over the past decade and a half, an impressive accomplishment in comparison to the steady decline of other senior living operations post-COVID. Watercrest opened its first senior living community in 2015 and has since grown to include more than two dozen communities, with new developments continuing to open across the Southeast, including the most recent opening in Fredericksburg, Va.

Along the way, Watercrest has been recognized as a nine-time certified Great Place to Work and recipient of U.S. News and World Report's annual Best in Senior Living. Watercrest has built a reputation for its luxury-oriented communities, innovative memory care programming, and hospitality-driven approach to senior care, all while staying rooted in the founders' original commitment to honoring seniors the way they would want their own parents to be honored.

"Our associates are our greatest asset, and our most important investment is in them," says Joan Williams, Principal and CFO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Fourteen years in, that's still true at every one of our communities, and it's an anniversary worth celebrating."

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A nine-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group