Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates Shana Gresh as Executive Director of Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is pleased to celebrate the exciting addition of Shana Gresh as Executive Director of Watercrest Spanish Springs, located in The Villages of Central Florida.

Leading the award-winning community of Watercrest Spanish Springs, Gresh is successfully developing strong teams and fostering supportive environments to ensure seniors enjoy respect, dignity, and the compassionate care this community is recognized for.

Watercrest Senior Living proudly announces the addition of Shana Gresh as Executive Director of Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care located in The Villages of Central Florida.

"Early in my career I discovered a calling to serve others with impact and this journey has been guided by the belief that people will never forget the way you make them feel," says Shana Gresh, Executive Director of Watercrest Spanish Springs. "I am thrilled to be part of the Watercrest family in creating meaningful, memorable and unique experiences for our residents and families."

Gresh began her healthcare career in 2012 in nursing case management before transitioning into oncology and emergency care. These experiences strengthened her commitment to compassionate service and supporting individuals and families during some of life's most challenging moments. In 2021, she discovered her true passion in senior living through her work in memory care, where she built meaningful relationships with residents and their families while advocating for personalized, dignified care.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is a 3-time recipient of U.S. News & World Report's nationwide survey for "Best Assisted Living" and "Best Memory Care" and a "Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Community" by the Innovators of Senior Living Awards. Additionally, the community received a 100% deficiency free survey from the state of Florida in 2025, indicating the highest levels of quality and safety. The upscale senior living community offers outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Seniors enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, diverse culinary options and advanced industry training. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A nine-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group