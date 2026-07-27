Watercrest Senior Living Group Honors Veterans with $30,000 Scholarship Grant to Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of our nation's 250th anniversary, Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces a $30,000 commitment to honoring veterans in the community of Winter Park, Florida. From now through September, the leadership team at Watercrest Senior Living Group will grant qualifying veterans a monthly scholarship toward assisted living accommodations at Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces a monthly scholarship at Watercrest Winter Park for qualifying veterans in honor of our nation's 250th anniversary.

"Watercrest is committed to a culture of respect and gratitude, grounded in the lessons we've learned from the selfless sacrifice of our nation's heroes," says Bri Stewart, Vice President of Sales Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "It is an honor to grant these scholarships at Watercrest Winter Park and give back to those who have given so much for our country and our freedom."

As the nation celebrates 250 years made possible by the courage of our veterans, Watercrest has dedicated five select apartment residences with monthly rental fees reduced by $500 for one year, available to qualified veterans who move in by September 30, 2026.

"Our team is thrilled at this opportunity to show appreciation to our veterans, to welcome them to our beautiful community, and serve them with the utmost care and respect they deserve," says Kimberly Tesla, Community Relations Director at Watercrest Winter Park.

Watercrest Winter Park is a multi-award-winning Watercrest product having earned five consecutive years of distinction as 'Best in Senior Living' in the U.S. News and World Report nationwide survey. The community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, Watercrest Winter Park boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For scholarship information, please contact Executive Director Kim Haddon or Community Relations Director Kimberly Tesla at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A nine-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group