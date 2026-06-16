Watercrest Senior Living Group Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Ninth Consecutive Year

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces its ninth consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work®, a distinction awarded by Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner, Activated Insights .

Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates 9 consecutive years as a certified Great Place to Work.

This milestone reflects Watercrest's enduring commitment to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture where associates feel valued, supported, and empowered to make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and families. The certification is based entirely on direct feedback from associates across Watercrest communities and corporate operations throughout the southeastern United States.

As part of the certification process, Watercrest associates participated in a comprehensive workplace survey evaluating key elements of the employee experience, including trust in leadership, workplace camaraderie, opportunities for growth, and the meaningful impact of their work.

"Achieving Great Place to Work certification for nine consecutive years is a remarkable reflection of our associates and the culture we have built together," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "At Watercrest, we believe that when people feel valued, supported, and inspired by a purpose greater than themselves, extraordinary things happen. Our associates embody our Principles of Service and demonstrate each day what it means to honor our elders through compassionate care and servant leadership."

Watercrest's people-first culture begins long before an associate's first day on the job. Through a comprehensive behavioral-based interview process, the organization identifies individuals whose personal values align with Watercrest's mission and vision. Associates proudly display a core value on their name badge, reflecting the unique strengths and character they bring to the Watercrest family.

The company's "We Are Watercrest" movement strengthens engagement and celebrates the unique contributions of associates throughout the organization. Built upon the belief that every team member contributes to a shared purpose, the initiative encourages associates to showcase how they live Watercrest's core values while delivering exceptional experiences for residents, families, and fellow team members.

"Investing in our people creates a positive ripple effect throughout our communities," says Jessica Desjarlais, Director of Associate Experience. "When associates feel appreciated and supported, residents and families experience the very best of who we are. Earning the Great Place to Work certification for nearly a decade is a testament to this extraordinary culture."

Great Place to Work research consistently shows that the highest-performing workplaces are built on trust, pride, and connection. Organizations recognized for workplace excellence also demonstrate strong leadership effectiveness, innovation, and long-term sustainability—qualities that continue to define the Watercrest culture.

Results from the 2026 certification survey revealed that 80% of associates say Watercrest is a Great Place to Work compared to the 57% of associates at a typical US-based company. Nearly 90% of Watercrest associates feel their job has special meaning and they make a difference, that special events are celebrated, and that they felt welcomed into the Watercrest family upon hiring.

One associate shared, "our Watercrest leaders encourage us, inspire us, help us, pray for us, and respect us. We are more of a family than a group of coworkers." Another team member noted, "I'm proud to be part of creating unique and memorable experiences with our fathers and mothers."

The Watercrest Senior Living Group certification of Great Place to Work® encompasses all of the senior living communities operating under the Watercrest Senior Living umbrella, including Sage Park Senior Living communities, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care, and LifeBUILT Architecture.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A nine-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group