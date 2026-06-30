Sage Park Austin Earns Great Place to Work® Certification with Watercrest Senior Living Group

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Park Austin proudly announces their certification as a Great Place to Work® under the operational management of Watercrest Senior Living Group. Great Place to Work® certification is awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights.

Sage Park Austin Senior Living celebrates Great Place to Work certification under the operational management of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

This year marks the ninth consecutive year for Watercrest to earn the impressive Great Place to Work certification. This milestone reflects Watercrest's enduring commitment to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture where associates feel valued, supported, and empowered to make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and families.

As part of the certification process, Sage Park associates participated in a comprehensive workplace survey evaluating key elements of the employee experience, including trust in leadership, workplace camaraderie, opportunities for growth, and the meaningful impact of their work.

"At Watercrest, we believe that when people feel valued, supported, and inspired by a purpose greater than themselves, extraordinary things happen. Our associates embody our Principles of Service and demonstrate each day what it means to honor our elders through compassionate care and servant leadership," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Great Place to Work research consistently shows that the highest-performing workplaces are built on trust, pride, and connection. Organizations recognized for workplace excellence also demonstrate strong leadership effectiveness, innovation, and long-term sustainability—qualities that continue to define the Watercrest culture.

In Summer 2025, Watercrest Senior Living Group was awarded management of the senior living community formerly known as Juniper Village at Spicewood Summit located in Austin, Texas. As of August 1st, Watercrest Senior Living stepped in to provide operational leadership of the community under new management and launched the brand repositioning to Sage Park Austin. This expansion broadened Watercrest Senior Living operations across the Southeast into Texas and included the launch of two additional communities rebranded as Sage Park San Antonio and Sage Park Guadalupe.

Under the management of Watercrest Senior Living, Sage Park Austin was also prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report earning "Best in Nursing Homes/Short Term Rehabilitation" in the 2025-26 Best Senior Living Communities Report, with an impressive score of 5.0 out of 5.0 in overall ratings.

Sage Park Austin offers assisted living, short term rehabilitation, and long-term skilled care with signature programming designed to achieve personal wellness and healthy aging. The community is conveniently located at 4401 Spicewood Springs Road in a peaceful area of northwest Austin with easy access to St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital, and a multitude of physicians and medical providers. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 737-530-7729.

The Watercrest Senior Living Group certification of Great Place to Work encompasses all the senior living communities operating under the Watercrest Senior Living umbrella, including Sage Park Senior Living communities, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care, and LifeBUILT Architecture.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A nine-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group