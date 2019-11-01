Watercrest Senior Living Group Launches Live Exhilarated™ Program at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera

Watercrest Senior Living, owner and operator of Market Street, takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for the Live Exhilarated™ program which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living by Hollie Kemp, a nationally recognized award-winning dementia and memory care specialist. Kemp recently launched the program at Market Street Viera, focusing on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Personal wholeness is more than a feeling; it's the active pursuit of a thrilling life," says Dementia Care Specialist, Hollie Kemp, CDP CADDCT. "Live Exhilarated™ facets are the key to extraordinary engagement programs which challenge leaders to excel for the benefit of seniors."

At Market Street Viera, the Live Exhilarated™ program launched with a 'Taste Around the World' event inviting residents and families to Be Social and explore different cultures, sampling international fare from seven different countries. Residents also delighted in the opportunity to Get Connected, locating their names and photos on the thoughtfully designed Family Tree in Market Plaza.

On an excursion to the Oblay Petting Zoo, residents chose to Be Adventurous, feeding the animals and laughing along a hayride through the property; while a community Beach Party allowed residents carefree fun with water, sand and a Frisbee competition.

Residents particularly love to Get Creative in the Live Exhilarated™ program, engaging in daily, seasonal crafts and attending Debi Pettigrew's bi-weekly, specialized art classes for unique projects.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art senior living community exceptionally designed for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community features spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, visual cueing, and Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza. For information, call 321-253-6321 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

