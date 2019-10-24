Watercrest Senior Living Group Launches Live Exhilarated™ Program at Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest's unique approach to healthy aging focuses on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for the Live Exhilarated™ program which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living by Hollie Kemp, a nationally recognized award-winning dementia and memory care specialist. Kemp recently launched the program at Watercrest St. Lucie West, focusing on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Personal wholeness is more than a feeling; it's the active pursuit of a thrilling life," says Dementia Care Specialist, Hollie Kemp, CDP CADDCT. "Live Exhilarated™ facets are the key to extraordinary engagement programs which challenge leaders to excel for the benefit of seniors."

At Watercrest St. Lucie West, the team launched their Live Exhilarated™ program with a Wholeness Health and Food Expo. Programming Director, Brittany Bolinger led an exercise class utilizing Spiro100, the 'Netflix of Active Aging' which streams innovative wellness programs for seniors. Watercrest Chef Sebastian led a culinary demonstration from Watercrest's specialty Aprons & Appetizers program in which resident's handcraft nutritious and tasty small plates to ignite their unique passions for foods.

The Live Exhilarated™ program emphasizes specialty programs with a variety of options occurring multiple times per day, giving residents the opportunity to explore their interests in conjunction with the seven facets of wholeness. Last week residents chose to Be Curious and Be Adventurous on a trip to Palm City Equestrians where they interacted with the horses and trainers; while dozens of residents chose to Be Social celebrating Oktoberfest with festive food, music, and live entertainment.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest St. Lucie West features 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style services, exquisite design and breathtaking lakeside views. For information, contact Diann McDonough at 772-877-2596.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

