Watercrest Senior Living Group Proudly Announces Esteemed Industry Leader Bri Stewart as Vice President of Sales Operations

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates the recent addition of Bri Stewart to their executive leadership team as Vice President of Sales Operations. Utilizing her distinct blend of hospitality and healthcare expertise, Stewart will lead strategic sales initiatives supporting growth, operational excellence, and exceptional experiences for Watercrest residents and their families.

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces acclaimed sales strategist Bri Stewart as Vice President of Sales Operations.

Stewart earned her reputation for success in executive leadership roles in both the hospitality and senior living industry helping organizations navigate growth, strengthen brand positioning, and build scalable sales strategies. She previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for a private equity–backed hospitality company, leading revenue growth and sales strategy across a portfolio of venues. She also served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Brand for one of the nation's largest nonprofit senior living organizations, overseeing system-wide sales, marketing, and brand initiatives.

"I strive to be an authentic leader, to put people first and celebrate the culture, experience and results that follow," says Bri Stewart, Vice President of Sales Operations for Watercrest. "I was immediately drawn to the Watercrest principles of service centered around raising people up and committing to excellence in honoring our fathers and mothers. I look forward to collaborating with this team to drive results that truly impact the lives of our seniors."

Stewart began her career in hospitality working with globally recognized brands including Marriott and Hilton, where she developed a strong foundation in service excellence, customer experience, and revenue strategy. Inspired to make a deeper impact, she pursued a master's degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Through her clinical work with older adults, she discovered a passion for serving aging populations and their families, ultimately leading her to the senior living industry, where her healthcare background and hospitality mindset naturally converge.

"Bri skillfully builds teams that exhibit a strong, high-performing culture and drives results through service-centered leadership," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "She is an outstanding asset to our leadership team and will create a significant impact in the development of our sales specialists and the growth of the Watercrest brand."

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

Kathryn Vorkapich

772-539-4553

[email protected]

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group