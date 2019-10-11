Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Angie DiMura as Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care

In her twenty-year career in senior living, DiMura served in skilled rehab and nursing centers before obtaining her license as a Nursing Home Administrator and Certified Care Manager. Widely known as a compassionate leader and problem solver, she has successfully led multiple assisted living communities as Executive Director.

"Angie is a strong sales leader with a keen understanding of the market, allowing her to drive sales and achieve community objectives," says Judi Donovan, Watercrest's VP of Startup Operations. "She is an excellent addition to our Watercrest family as she serves with enthusiasm and enjoys spending time with residents and families to create a spirit of fellowship within her community."

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, upscale amenities and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, Watercrest Winter Park boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"The Winter Park community has so much to offer our residents, and in turn, we look forward to providing a spectacular community with the level of service that the seniors of Winter Park are accustomed to," says DiMura.

Watercrest Winter Park is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I). Their second project, Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care is opening in Columbia, South Carolina. For information about Watercrest Winter Park, contact Angie DiMura at 321-304-4898.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

