Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Rings in the New Year with Luxurious Style

The dinner menu boasted lobster bisque and pomegranate and pear green salad to start, with mouth-watering entrees of sea bass and scallops, wild mushroom risotto and buttery chicken piccata with a closing note of caramel pecan cheesecake and champagne punch.

An eight-piece band delighted the crowd while they dined, and an upbeat performance by the legendary 'Elvis Presley' had toes tapping and hips swaying to the beat of his well-known tunes.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from sequined party hats to bubbling champagne is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Winter Park offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. The community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Winter Park is a three-time finalist in the Best of Winter Park Awards, a Forbes Health Top Assisted Living Community, and a Premier Assisted Living Community in Orlando Magazine's 2022 Retirement Living Awards. Additionally, Watercrest Winter Park has been prestigiously recognized for two consecutive years by U.S. News & World as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

Watercrest Winter Park is ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway with close proximity to upscale dining, entertainment and cultural venues. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group