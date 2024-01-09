Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Rings in the New Year with Luxurious Style

News provided by

Watercrest Senior Living Group

09 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The residents and associates of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated the start of 2024 with an evening of grandeur.

A red carpet entrance welcomed guests to a black-tie dinner party complete with dazzling décor, brilliant entertainment, and an extravagant feast to celebrate the new year. The clinking of champagne glasses and joyous laughter filled the halls of their luxury senior living community as party-goers toasted the beginning of 2024.

The dinner menu boasted lobster bisque and pomegranate and pear green salad to start, with mouth-watering entrees of sea bass and scallops, wild mushroom risotto and buttery chicken piccata with a closing note of caramel pecan cheesecake and champagne punch.

An eight-piece band delighted the crowd while they dined, and an upbeat performance by the legendary 'Elvis Presley' had toes tapping and hips swaying to the beat of his well-known tunes.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from sequined party hats to bubbling champagne is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Winter Park offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. The community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Winter Park is a three-time finalist in the Best of Winter Park Awards, a Forbes Health Top Assisted Living Community,  and a Premier Assisted Living Community in Orlando Magazine's 2022 Retirement Living Awards. Additionally, Watercrest Winter Park has been prestigiously recognized for two consecutive years by U.S. News & World as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

Watercrest Winter Park is ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway with close proximity to upscale dining, entertainment and cultural venues. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Also from this source

Watercrest Buena Vista Celebrates the Magic of Christmas All Month Long

Watercrest Buena Vista Celebrates the Magic of Christmas All Month Long

The magic of the holidays was in full effect all month at Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community. Residents enjoyed unique community outings, ...
The Magic of Christmas is Abundant at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care

The Magic of Christmas is Abundant at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care

The magic of the holidays was in full effect all month at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care in Columbia, SC. Residents enjoyed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Senior Citizens

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.