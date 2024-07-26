Waterdrop Filter and The Water Project Partnership: Making a Difference in Communities through Access to Clean Water

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop, a leading provider of innovative water filtration systems, is pleased to announce its partnership with The Water Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing reliable water projects in sub-Saharan African communities. Through this collaboration, Waterdrop is actively addressing the global water crisis and transforming the lives of individuals in need.

A Special Message for Waterdrop from Students

Since 2019, Waterdrop has collaborated with The Water Project , a non-profit organization, to bring reliable water projects to sub-Saharan African communities facing limited access to clean water and proper sanitation. The initiative aims to restore homes, improve health, and save time spent collecting water. Through their joint efforts, Waterdrop and The Water Project have transformed the lives of countless individuals, particularly children, who are now able to focus on education and personal growth without the burden of water scarcity.

"There is now enough water for all learners. I will sit in a clean environment, as frequent mopping of classrooms and latrines will be done. In addition, I will be in class instead of going to look for water elsewhere," expressed a grateful student from Masungutsa Primary School in West Kenya.

"It is going to impact my life positively. I will live a healthy life because waterborne diseases will be prevented. There will be enough water for drinking, washing, and mopping classes," shared a 52-year-old Headteacher in the same school.

Waterdrop's commitment to creating a positive change extends beyond this partnership. In line with their mission to promote sustainable living practices, the company's " Water4Smile " program promotes water stewardship and advocates for sustainable water usage. Through this program, Waterdrop encourages homeowners and individuals to adopt eco-friendly solutions for their drinking water needs.

Waterdrop is also proud to introduce the Waterdrop X Series Undersink Reverse Osmosis Systems (X16 and X12). These innovative filtration systems not only provide exceptional water quality but also contribute to water conservation efforts. With a remarkable 3:1 wastewater ratio, surpassing industry standards, the Waterdrop X Series helps environmentally conscious homeowners make an eco-friendly choice for their drinking water.

The advanced 11-stage purification process used in the Waterdrop X Series ensures that 99.99% of harmful substances are filtered out, guaranteeing clean, safe, and contaminant-free water. Additionally, the integration of PCC rock activation technology optimizes the pH levels of the water, delivering mineral-rich water that offers maximum health benefits.

Waterdrop's partnership with The Water Project and the introduction of the Waterdrop X Series Undersink Reverse Osmosis Systems demonstrate the brand's commitment to making a difference in communities and providing exceptional water solutions. By focusing on accessibility to clean water, empowering eco-friendly living, and delivering exceptional water quality, Waterdrop is inspiring individuals to embrace innovative solutions for their drinking water needs.

About Waterdrop

As a renowned name in the water filtration industry, Waterdrop continually aims to deliver clean, healthy, and readily available water. Our high-quality filtration systems demonstrate the company's commitment to product innovation, a healthier lifestyle, and sustainability. Waterdrop consistently ranks in the top 3 of Amazon's water purification category, served over 10 million families around the world.

