Waterdrop Filter Launches Black Friday, Cyber Monday Sale with Discounts Across Full Product Line

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Filter , a pioneering brand in water purification kicks off its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale which runs from November 20 to December 1, offering limited-time discounts across its full line of products. As the Company's final and largest promotion of 2025. It's the perfect opportunity for consumers to upgrade home water systems, improve household health, and save on long-term purification solutions.

Waterdrop Filter Black Friday Deal

Waterdrop Filter's flagship X12 Under-Sink Reverse Osmosis System , now $899, down from $1,299, delivers a 1,200-gallon-per-day flow rate and tankless design for clean water on demand. The system retains alkaline minerals for better taste with a pH of 7.5± and reduces waste with a 3:1 pure water ratio. Its 11-stage filtration and sustainable design provide high-efficiency, mineral-rich water for everyday use.

The Waterdrop Filter K6 Reverse Osmosis System , discounted to $499 from $799, is the first tankless RO system with instant hot water. Recognized by major media as one of 2024's best under-sink systems, it offers a 600G flow rate, five-stage filtration, and built-in safety features, including heating overtime protection. Ideal for families with infants or seniors, the K6 provides instant hot or cold water while preventing limescale buildup.

For compact spaces, the A2 Reverse Osmosis Hot and Cold Water Dispenser , now $349 from $499, offers five-stage filtration that removes TDS, chlorine, fluoride and lead. Its plug-and-play design, touch-screen interface and six temperature settings make it an eco-friendly, portable solution for kitchens, offices or RVs.

Additionally, Waterdrop Filter's TSA 8-Layer Under-Sink Water Filter System , now $94.99, down from $124.99, is a compact, high-performance option for kitchens, bathrooms or RVs. It features eight-stage filtration, high-pressure resistance, and an upgraded anti-clog design for steady flow, ideal for renters or mobile homeowners seeking strong filtration without a reverse osmosis system. Waterdrop Filter's Whole House Water Filter System , now $116.19, down from $165.99, protects appliances and filters well water, reducing sediment larger than five microns.

More than 40 million families in 82 countries trust Waterdrop Filter's certified technology and high-performance filtration systems. Buying this Black Friday is the smart choice to upgrade from a pitcher to an RO or whole-house system, investing in long-term health, cleaner water, and better home protection with Waterdrop Filter's advanced filtration solutions.

About Waterdrop Filter

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter is a leading brand in water purification, offering solutions for homes, offices, and outdoor use. Its product range includes under-sink and countertop Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, pitchers, and whole-house filters. With the mission of making clean water accessible worldwide, Waterdrop Filter provides innovative water filtration solutions trusted by millions of households. Learn more at www.waterdropfilter.com

