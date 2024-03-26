Waterdrop Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results and a Special Cash Dividend

BEIJING, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop", the "Company" or "we") (NYSE: WDH), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023 and a special cash dividend.

Financial and Operational Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023

Consecutive profitability and positive operating cash flow: In the fourth quarter of 2023, net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders reached RMB59.1 million , representing a quarter-over-quarter growth of 60.7%. As of December 31, 2023 , our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments balance amounted to RMB3,393.4 million ( US$478.0 million ). We continued to generate positive operating cash flow during the fourth quarter of 2023.

, representing a quarter-over-quarter growth of 60.7%. As of , our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments balance amounted to ( ). We continued to generate positive operating cash flow during the fourth quarter of 2023. Resilient business performance: For the fourth quarter of 2023, the first-year premiums ("FYP") generated through our insurance business amounted to RMB1,525.0 million ( US$215.0 million ), representing a decrease of 4.2% year over year. Our net operating revenue was RMB659.4 million ( US$92.9 million ), representing a decrease of 3.0% year over year.

( ), representing a decrease of 4.2% year over year. Our net operating revenue was ( ), representing a Further expanded product offerings: As of December 31, 2023 , we offered 1,357 insurance products cumulatively on Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace, as compared with 1,253 as of September 30, 2023 . In the fourth quarter of 2023, the FYP generated from critical illness insurance products accounted for 26.2% of overall FYP, up by 1.8 percentage points quarter over quarter.

expanded product offerings: As of , we offered 1,357 insurance products cumulatively on Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace, as compared with 1,253 as of . In the fourth quarter of 2023, the FYP generated from critical illness insurance products accounted for 26.2% of overall FYP, up by 1.8 percentage points quarter over quarter. Broadening user base: As of December 31, 2023 , around 450 million people cumulatively had donated an aggregate of approximately RMB62.6 billion to over 3.10 million patients through Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding.

, around 450 million people cumulatively had donated an aggregate of approximately to over 3.10 million patients through Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding. Solidifying market position in patient recruitment: As of December 31, 2023 , we cumulatively enrolled more than 6,900 patients into over 890 clinical trial programs through E-Find Platform.

Mr. Peng Shen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Waterdrop, commented, "Waterdrop delivered solid financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. Despite encountering various challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to pursue steady and high-quality business development. We are pleased to report eight consecutive quarters of profitability. The quarterly net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders reached RMB59.1 million in the fourth quarter, representing a quarter-over-quarter growth of 60.7%.

During the quarter, Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace experienced continued growth in our user base, driven by enriched product offerings and improved services. In the meantime, we implemented strategies to sustain the policy renewal rate at above 95%. For the full year of 2023, the FYP generated through our insurance business amounted to RMB7,109 million (US$997 million), representing an increase of 3.2% year over year.

Our progress on the AI front was also noteworthy. To improve overall operational efficiency, we implemented our proprietary insurance-focused large language model, known as "Waterdrop Guardian" (or "Shuishou" in Chinese, reflecting our heartfelt wish to safeguard users' health) in our daily operations. This initiative yielded promising results.

In regard to Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, we maintained rigorous oversight of the transparency of fundraising activities on our platform and enhanced our risk management measures.

E-Find Platform achieved a new milestone by onboarding two new international pharmaceutical companies, bringing the number of collaborating pharmaceutical companies and Contract Research Organizations (collectively, "CROs") to 167 in the fourth quarter. In addition, we enrolled nearly 800 patients and started to provide services to 82 new clinical trial programs in the fourth quarter of 2023. We continued to expand our service coverage of disease categories, as many of these new programs focus on treatments of chronic diseases.

We are pleased to conclude 2023 on a resilient note. In recognition of the invaluable support from our shareholders, we are here to declare a special cash dividend, the aggregate payment of which amounted to approximately US$15 million. Looking into 2024, we will continue to execute our strategy to pursue stable and high-quality growth while maintaining profitability, as we believe Waterdrop is well positioned to seize the next wave of opportunities in China's insurance and healthcare market."

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Operating revenue, net

Net operating revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 3.0% year over year to RMB659.4 million (US$92.9 million) from RMB679.5 million for the same period of 2022. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, net operating revenue decreased by 3.9%. We started to consolidate the financial results of Shenzhen Cunzhen Qiushi Technology Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Cunzhen Qiushi", also known as "Shenlanbao") in the third quarter of 2023. Net operating revenue generated by Shenlanbao for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB46.7 million (US$6.6 million).

Insurance-related income includes insurance brokerage income and technical service income. Insurance brokerage income represents brokerage commissions earned from insurance companies. Technical service income is derived from providing technical services including customer relationship maintenance, customer complaint management, claim review, and user referral services, among other things, to insurance companies, insurance brokers, and agency companies. Our insurance-related income amounted to RMB587.9 million ( US$82.8 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 3.9% year over year from RMB611.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was mainly due to the decrease in insurance brokerage income. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, insurance-related income decreased by 5.1%.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 3.9% year over year from for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was mainly due to the decrease in insurance brokerage income. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, insurance-related income decreased by 5.1%. Crowdfunding service fees represent the service income earned when patients successfully withdraw the proceeds from their crowdfunding campaigns. Our role is to operate the Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding platform to provide crowdfunding related services through the internet, enabling patients with significant medical bills to seek help from caring hearts through technology (the "medical crowdfunding services"). Our medical crowdfunding services generally consist of providing technical and internet support, managing, reviewing and supervising the crowdfunding campaigns, providing comprehensive risk management and anti- fraud measures, and facilitating the collection and transfer of the funds. For the fourth quarter of 2023, we generated RMB40.0 million ( US$5.6 million ) in service fees, representing a decrease of 1.8% year over year from RMB40.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, crowdfunding service fees increased by 11.2%.

measures, and facilitating the collection and transfer of the funds. For the fourth quarter of 2023, we generated ( ) in service fees, representing a decrease of 1.8% year over year from for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, crowdfunding service fees increased by 11.2%. Digital clinical trial solution income represents the service income earned from our customers mainly including biopharmaceutical companies and leading biotechnology companies. We match qualified and suitable patients for enrollment in clinical trials for our customers and generate digital clinical trial solution revenue for successful matches and we typically charge our customers a fixed unit price per successful match. For the fourth quarter of 2023, our clinical trial solution income amounted to RMB20.8 million ( US$2.9 million ), representing a decrease of 8.5% from RMB22.7 million in the same period of 2022. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, digital clinical trial solution income decreased by 24.7%.

Operating costs and expenses

Operating costs and expenses increased by 4.3% year over year to RMB632.7 million (US$89.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, operating costs and expenses decreased by 8.1%. Operating costs and expenses from Shenlanbao was RMB67.0 million (US$9.4 million).

Operating costs increased by 8.5% year over year to RMB302.1 million ( US$42.6 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared with RMB278.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was primarily driven by (i) an increase of RMB12.8 million in personnel costs mainly due to the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated personnel costs of RMB19.3 million , and (ii) an increase of RMB7.0 million in costs of referral and service fees. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, operating costs decreased by 3.2% from RMB312.3 million , primarily due to (i) a decrease of RMB5.8 million in costs of referral and service fees, and (ii) a decrease of RMB2.3 million in the costs for patient recruitment consultants team.

( ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared with for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was primarily driven by (i) an increase of in personnel costs mainly due to the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated personnel costs of , and (ii) an increase of in costs of referral and service fees. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, operating costs decreased by 3.2% from , primarily due to (i) a decrease of in costs of referral and service fees, and (ii) a decrease of in the costs for patient recruitment consultants team. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 26.9% year over year to RMB174.8 million ( US$24.6 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared with RMB137.8 million for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to (i) the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated sales and marketing expenses of RMB39.0 million , and (ii) an increase of RMB15.8 million in marketing expenses to third-party traffic channels, partially offset by (iii) a decrease of RMB21.1 million in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, sales and marketing expenses decreased by 6.9% from RMB187.7 million , primarily due to a decrease of RMB11.3 million in sales and marketing personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses.

( ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared with for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to (i) the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated sales and marketing expenses of , and (ii) an increase of in marketing expenses to third-party traffic channels, partially offset by (iii) a decrease of in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, sales and marketing expenses decreased by 6.9% from , primarily due to a decrease of in sales and marketing personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses decreased by 19.1% year over year to RMB96.0 million ( US$13.5 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB118.6 million for the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year variance was due to (i) a decrease of RMB12.7 million in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) a decrease of RMB9.2 million in professional service fees. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, general and administrative expenses decreased by 16.3% from RMB114.6 million , due to (i) a decrease of RMB20.7 million in professional service fees, (ii) a decrease of RMB16.9 million in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by (iii) an increase of RMB17.5 million allowance for doubtful accounts.

( ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with for the same quarter of 2022. The year-over-year variance was due to (i) a decrease of in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) a decrease of in professional service fees. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, general and administrative expenses decreased by 16.3% from , due to (i) a decrease of in professional service fees, (ii) a decrease of in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by (iii) an increase of allowance for doubtful accounts. Research and development expenses decreased by 16.6% year over year to RMB59.8 million ( US$8.4 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB71.7 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of RMB17.3 million in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, research and development expenses decreased by 19.1% from RMB73.9 million , which was mainly due to a decrease of RMB12.4 million in research and development personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB26.6 million (US$3.8 million), as compared with an operating profit of RMB72.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an operating loss of RMB2.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB34.7 million (US$4.9 million), as compared with RMB27.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB32.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in our short-term and long-term investments.

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB15.2 million (US$2.1 million), as compared with an income tax expense of RMB0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an income tax benefit of RMB1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net profit attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB59.1 million (US$8.3 million), as compared with RMB126.2 million for the same period of 2022, and RMB36.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net profit attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB74.7 million (US$10.5 million), as compared with RMB159.7 million for the same period of 2022, and RMB75.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year of 2023

Net operating revenue for the year of 2023 decreased by 6.1% year over year to RMB2,630.7 million (US$370.5 million) from RMB2,801.8 million for the year of 2022, which was primarily due to the decrease of insurance related income.

Our insurance-related income amounted to RMB2,340.9 million ( US$329.7 million ) in 2023, representing a decrease of 8.5% year over year from RMB2,559.2 million for the year of 2022, which was mainly due to the decrease in insurance brokerage income.

( ) in 2023, representing a decrease of 8.5% year over year from for the year of 2022, which was mainly due to the decrease in insurance brokerage income. Our crowdfunding service fees amounted to RMB162.7 million ( US$22.9 million ) in 2023, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year from RMB155.8 million for the year of 2022.

( ) in 2023, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year from for the year of 2022. Our digital clinical trial solution income amounted to RMB100.5 million ( US$14.2 million ) in 2023, representing an increase of 69.0% year over year from RMB59.5 million for the year of 2022.

Operating costs and expenses

Operating costs and expenses increased by 13.5% year over year to RMB2,637.5 million (US$371.5 million) for the year of 2023, mainly due to the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated operating costs and expenses of RMB130.7 million.

Operating costs increased by 17.3% year over year to RMB1,195.5 million ( US$168.4 million ) for the year of 2023, compared with RMB1,019.4 million for the year of 2022, which was primarily driven by (i) the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated operating costs of RMB38.7 million , (ii) an increase of RMB109.3 million in costs of referral and service fees, (iii) an increase of RMB62.0 million in the crowdfunding consultants team costs, as we started to generate crowdfunding service fees since April 2022 , and partially offset by (i) a decrease of RMB19.5 million in the cost of one-year health insurance coverage related to the termination of mutual aid plan based on the final settlement information which occurred in the third quarter of 2022, and (ii) a decrease of RMB15.1 million in personnel costs.

( ) for the year of 2023, compared with for the year of 2022, which was primarily driven by (i) the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated operating costs of , (ii) an increase of in costs of referral and service fees, (iii) an increase of in the crowdfunding consultants team costs, as we started to generate crowdfunding service fees since , and partially offset by (i) a decrease of in the cost of one-year health insurance coverage related to the termination of mutual aid plan based on the final settlement information which occurred in the third quarter of 2022, and (ii) a decrease of in personnel costs. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 18.6% year over year to RMB740.5 million ( US$104.3 million ) for the year of 2023, compared with RMB624.5 million for the year of 2022. The increase was primarily due to (i) the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated sales and marketing expenses of RMB67.1 million , (ii) an increase of RMB100.8 million in marketing expenses to third-party traffic channels, (iii) an increase of RMB29.8 million in personnel costs and share based compensation costs, partially offset by (iv) a decrease of RMB86.3 million in outsourced sales and marketing service fees to third parties.

( ) for the year of 2023, compared with for the year of 2022. The increase was primarily due to (i) the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated sales and marketing expenses of , (ii) an increase of in marketing expenses to third-party traffic channels, (iii) an increase of in personnel costs and share based compensation costs, partially offset by (iv) a decrease of in outsourced sales and marketing service fees to third parties. General and administrative expenses increased by 3.5% year over year to RMB402.4 million ( US$56.7 million ) for the year of 2023, compared with RMB388.7 million for the year of 2022. The year-over-year variance was due to the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated sales and marketing expenses of RMB12.9 million .

( ) for the year of 2023, compared with for the year of 2022. The year-over-year variance was due to the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated sales and marketing expenses of . Research and development expenses increased by 2.7% year over year to RMB299.1 million ( US$42.1 million ) for the year of 2023, compared with RMB291.3 million for the year of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of the financial results of Shenlanbao which generated research and development expenses of RMB12.0 million , partially offset by a decrease of RMB3.4 million in research and development personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses.

Operating loss for the year of 2023 was RMB6.7 million (US$1.0 million), compared with an operating profit of RMB478.0 million for the year of 2022.

Interest income for the year of 2023 was RMB136.0 million (US$19.2 million), compared with RMB81.7 million for the year of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in interest rate.

Income tax expense for the year of 2023 was RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million), compared with RMB23.0 million for the year of 2022.

Net profit attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders for the year of 2023 was RMB167.2 million (US$23.6 million), compared to RMB607.7 million for the year of 2022.

Adjusted net profit attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders for the year 2023 was RMB295.6 million (US$41.6 million), compared to RMB735.2 million for the year of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB3,393.4 million (US$478.0 million), as compared with RMB3,704.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Programs

Pursuant to the share repurchase programs launched in September 2021, September 2022 and September 2023, respectively, we had cumulatively repurchased approximately 39.7 million ADSs from the open market with cash for a total consideration of approximately US$88.8 million as of February 29, 2024.

Special Cash Dividend

The board of directors has approved a special cash dividend of US$0.04 per ADS or US$0.004 per ordinary share for 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 19, 2024. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 30, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around May 3, 2024 for holders of ADSs.

Supplemental Information

Starting from the second quarter of 2023, our chief operating decision makers start to manage the business by three operating segments and assess the performance and allocate resources under the new operating segment structure.

Therefore, we organize and report our business in three operating segments:

Insurance, which mainly includes Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace, Shenlanbao Insurance Marketplace and technical support service;

Crowdfunding, which mainly includes Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding; and

Others, which mainly include Digital Clinical Trial Solution and other new initiatives.

As a result, we have updated our segments reporting information to reflect the new operating and reporting structure.

Comparative figures were retrospectively adjusted to conform to this presentation.





For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD



(All amounts in thousands) Operating revenue, net



























Insurance*

611,476

619,269

587,866

82,799

2,559,160

2,340,915

329,711 Crowdfunding

40,741

35,971

40,013

5,636

155,803

162,683

22,913 Others

27,253

31,238

31,485

4,434

86,805

127,109

17,903 Total consolidated operating revenue, net

679,470

686,478

659,364

92,869

2,801,768

2,630,707

370,527 Operating profit/(loss)



























Insurance*

212,259

145,200

128,223

18,060

1,035,088

528,137

74,387 Crowdfunding

(58,841)

(68,793)

(51,718)

(7,284)

(254,175)

(245,776)

(34,617) Others

(42,840)

(43,713)

(27,078)

(3,815)

(190,900)

(155,235)

(21,865) Total segment operating profit/(loss)

110,578

32,694

49,427

6,961

590,013

127,126

17,905 Unallocated item**

(37,722)

(34,762)

(22,788)

(3,209)

(112,026)

(133,869)

(18,855) Total consolidated operating profit/(loss)

72,856

(2,068)

26,639

3,752

477,987

(6,743)

(950) Total other income

53,891

36,914

44,463

6,263

152,706

170,983

24,083 Profit before income tax

126,747

34,846

71,102

10,015

630,693

164,240

23,133 Income tax (expense)/benefit

(545)

1,479

(15,164)

(2,136)

(22,976)

(555)

(78) Net profit

126,202

36,325

55,938

7,879

607,717

163,685

23,055





























* The Company started to consolidate the financial results of Shenlanbao since July 4, 2023 and reported the results of Shenlanbao under the Insurance segment. ** The share-based compensation represents an unallocated item in the segment information because our management does not consider this as part of the segment operating performance measure.

Recent Development

Status Update of Acquisition of Cunzhen Qiushi

Since the previously announced acquisition plan of Cunzhen Qiushi on June 9, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of 60% equity interest of Cunzhen Qiushi in July 2023, with RMB47.0 million consideration remaining payable as of September 30,2023, which was fully paid in October 2023. The acquisition of the remaining 40% equity interest of Cunzhen Qiushi is subject to certain performance targets and closing conditions in the following three years.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 29, 2023 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders, in evaluating the Company's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders represents net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expense attributable to our ordinary shareholders, the impact of terminating the mutual aid plan and foreign currency exchange gain or losses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measure differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure to our data.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Conference Call Information

Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on March 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Participants can choose between the Chinese and the English interpretation lines. Please note that the English interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.

Telephone replays will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through April 2, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

WATERDROP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

As of

December 31,2022

December 31,2023

RMB

RMB

USD Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 1,574,171

396,905

55,903 Restricted cash 517,364

577,121

81,286 Short-term investments 2,130,377

2,996,527

422,052 Accounts receivable, net 675,796

693,110

97,623 Current contract assets 450,085

572,871

80,687 Amount due from related parties 358

65

9 Prepaid expense and other assets 342,468

189,846

26,738 Total current assets 5,690,619

5,426,445

764,298 Non-current assets









Non-current contract assets 103,591

134,383

18,927 Property, equipment and software, net 31,397

33,878

4,772 Intangible assets, net 56,614

177,407

24,987 Long-term investments 11,969

211,758

29,825 Right of use assets, net 18,447

59,851

8,430 Deferred tax assets 6,166

24,190

3,407 Goodwill 3,420

80,751

11,374 Total non-current assets 231,604

722,218

101,722 Total assets 5,922,223

6,148,663

866,020











Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Amount due to related parties 11,553

9,509

1,339 Insurance premium payables 516,661

591,953

83,375 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 584,123

597,684

84,182 Short-term loans -

137,557

19,374 Current lease liabilities 9,354

32,908

4,635 Total current liabilities 1,121,691

1,369,611

192,905 Non-current liabilities









Non-current lease liabilities 4,701

27,293

3,844 Deferred tax liabilities 29,703

73,305

10,325 Total non-current liabilities 34,404

100,598

14,169 Total liabilities 1,156,095

1,470,209

207,074











Mezzanine Equity









Redeemable non-controlling interests -

92,760

13,065











Shareholders' equity









Class A ordinary shares 108

112

16 Class B ordinary shares 27

27

4 Treasury stock (3)

(12)

(2) Additional paid-in capital 7,384,670

7,003,423

986,411 Accumulated other comprehensive income 108,245

144,107

20,297 Accumulated deficit (2,726,919)

(2,561,963)

(360,845) Total shareholders' equity 4,766,128

4,585,694

645,881 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 5,922,223

6,148,663

866,020

WATERDROP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD





























Operating revenue, net

679,470

686,478

659,364

92,869

2,801,768

2,630,707

370,527 Operating costs and expenses(i)



























Operating costs

(278,573)

(312,278)

(302,143)

(42,556)

(1,019,362)

(1,195,544)

(168,389) Sales and marketing expenses

(137,793)

(187,685)

(174,817)

(24,622)

(624,478)

(740,451)

(104,290) General and administrative expenses

(118,563)

(114,641)

(95,959)

(13,516)

(388,651)

(402,395)

(56,676) Research and development expenses

(71,685)

(73,942)

(59,806)

(8,423)

(291,290)

(299,060)

(42,122) Total operating costs and expenses

(606,614)

(688,546)

(632,725)

(89,117)

(2,323,781)

(2,637,450)

(371,477) Operating profit/(loss)

72,856

(2,068)

26,639

3,752

477,987

(6,743)

(950) Other income



























Interest income

27,677

32,890

34,659

4,882

81,713

136,043

19,161 Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss)

4,260

(3,734)

6,956

980

4,064

4,342

612 Others, net

21,954

7,758

2,848

401

66,929

30,598

4,310 Profit before income tax

126,747

34,846

71,102

10,015

630,693

164,240

23,133 Income tax (expense)/benefit

(545)

1,479

(15,164)

(2,136)

(22,976)

(555)

(78) Net profit

126,202

36,325

55,938

7,879

607,717

163,685

23,055 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders

-

(417)

(3,119)

(439)

-

(3,536)

(498) Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders

126,202

36,742

59,057

8,318

607,717

167,221

23,553 Other comprehensive income:



























Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

(40,297)

8,983

(39,390)

(5,548)

129,563

37,413

5,270 Unrealized (loss)/gain on available for sale investments, net of tax

(4,339)

-

-

-

174

(1,551)

(218) Total Comprehensive income

81,566

45,308

16,548

2,331

737,454

199,547

28,107 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net

profit per share



























Basic

3,903,634,639

3,719,628,339

3,698,466,876

3,698,466,876

3,921,388,720

3,769,679,736

3,769,679,736 Diluted

4,067,145,456

3,808,529,672

3,762,270,456

3,762,270,456

4,022,467,160

3,880,861,496

3,880,861,496 Net profit per share attributable to ordinary shareholders



























Basic

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.00

0.15

0.04

0.01 Diluted

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.00

0.15

0.04

0.01



























































(i) Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows.





















































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD





























Sales and marketing expenses

(9,635)

(8,944)

(1,991)

(280)

(16,120)

(35,352)

(4,979) General and administrative expenses

(23,886)

(22,060)

(18,693)

(2,633)

(80,448)

(85,335)

(12,019) Research and development expenses

(4,201)

(3,758)

(2,104)

(296)

(15,458)

(13,182)

(1,857) Total

(37,722)

(34,762)

(22,788)

(3,209)

(112,026)

(133,869)

(18,855)

WATERDROP INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)































































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD





























Net profit attributable to the Company's ordinary

shareholders (iii)

126,202

36,742

59,057

8,318

607,717

167,221

23,553 Add:



























Share-based compensation expense attributable

to the Company's ordinary shareholders (iii)

37,722

33,810

22,556

3,177

112,026

132,686

18,688 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss

(4,260)

3,734

(6,956)

(980)

(4,064)

(4,342)

(612) Impact of terminating the mutual aid plan (ii)

-

-

-

-

19,549

-

- Adjusted net profit attributable to the Company's

ordinary shareholders (iii)

159,664

74,286

74,657

10,515

735,228

295,565

41,629



























































(ii) This represents the cost of one-year health insurance coverage. (iii) The Company started to present Non-GAAP financial information based on net profit attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders in this quarter as compared to net profit in the prior period. Therefore, the

Non-GAAP financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2023 has been retrospectively adjusted to conform with the change.

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.