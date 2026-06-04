Waterdrop Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on June 16, 2026

News provided by

Waterdrop Inc.

Jun 04, 2026, 06:00 ET

BEIJING, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on June 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

Hong Kong:

852-58081995

Mainland China:

4001-206115

Chinese Line (Mandarin) Entry Number:

4749778

English Interpretation Line (Listen-only Mode) Entry Number:

1011277

Participants can choose between the Chinese and the English interpretation lines. Please note that the English interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.

Telephone replays will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 23, 2026 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

1-855-669-9658

International Toll:

1-412-317-0088

Chinese Line Access Code:

8479769

English Interpretation Line Access Code:

6416967

Additionally, live and archived webcasts of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact

Waterdrop Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.

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