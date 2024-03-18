Waterdrop Launches Groundbreaking X Series Reverse Osmosis System, Redefining Standards for Clean, Healthy, and Sustainable Drinking Water

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop, an industry leader in water filtration, is thrilled to announce the launch of its most advanced water filtration system - the Waterdrop X Series Reverse Osmosis System. This state-of-the-art product revolutionizes water purification with cutting-edge efficiency and unprecedented features.

Exceptionally Pure Water

Waterdrop X16 RO System and X12 RO System

Equipped with a meticulous 11-phase purification process, the system can effectively filter out 99.99% of harmful substances, delivering highly purified, mineral-rich water.

"Clean, healthy water is a right, not a privilege. With the X Series Reverse Osmosis System, we've not only aimed at ensuring the quality of drinking water but also incorporating modern, sustainable technology that contributes to the environment," stated the CEO of Waterdrop.

Mineral- Rich Water for Maximum Health with PCC technology

An integral part of the X Series is the PCC rock activation technology, a breakthrough feature that simulates the formation process of natural mineral water. This innovative technology adjusts the PH level to an optimal state, providing homeowners with essential minerals that traditional filtration systems often remove.

Fast and Effortless Hydration

In an era where time is the ultimate currency, the Waterdrop X Series prioritizes efficiency, filling up your glass within 3 seconds! Available in two versions, 1200GPD (White look) and 1600GPD (Black look), consumers can choose based on their daily water consumption needs.

Trusted and Certified

Certified by authoritative bodies such as NSF, SGS, FCC, and multiple water quality standards, the Waterdrop X Series ensures unmatched water filtration effectiveness, making it an investment in health, convenience, and the environment.

Intelligent and User-friendly Design

A major technological achievement is Waterdrop's 'Smart Faucet' with an adjustable water volume feature and real-time TDS and filter lifespan readings. This user-friendly feature makes water consumption and filter maintenance simpler than ever, embodying the true definition of smart-home technology.

Environmental Sustainability Consideration

Conserving Water

Waterdrop X-Series goes beyond user-friendly features and includes environmental benefits, boasting a 3:1 wastewater ratio. It's a significant improvement from the conventional 1.5:1 or 2:1 ratios in the market, demonstrating Waterdrop's commitment to water sustainability.

Space Saving and Practicality

Thanks to the tankless design, Waterdrop X Series can fit in smaller spaces, catering to modern urban living needs. The innovative and practical design also minimizes the risk of water leakage and the secondary contamination that can occur in traditional undersink tank RO systems.

Environmentally Friendly

This product comes in PLA+PBAT biodegradable plastic packaging, adhering to the European Plastics Restriction Order. It champions sustainability, holding a carbon-neutral certification and Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Label.

Energy Saving Mode that saves 40% of electricity

Users have the option to manually turn on the energy-saving mode, which results in the entire system running at low power. This not only reduces noise, but also saves an estimated 40% of electricity over the same running period.

Price & Availability

The Waterdrop X Series will be available for purchase on Amazon and waterdropfilter.com starting from March 18th, 2024. The 1200 GPD version is priced at $1299, and the 1600 GPD version at $1999. Consumers can enjoy a 30% off the original price if they make their purchase before April 14th.

About Waterdrop: As a renowned name in the water filtration industry, Waterdrop continually aims to deliver clean, healthy, and readily available water. Our high-quality filtration systems demonstrate the company's commitment to product innovation, a healthier lifestyle, and sustainability.

SOURCE Waterdrop