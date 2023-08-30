Waterdrop Pitchers - A Must-Have for the Dorm Room

News provided by

Waterdrop

30 Aug, 2023, 04:29 ET

To celebrate back-to-school season, Waterdrop Filter is providing its pitcher line-up. Check more details below to get one to upgrade the dorm life

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As students head off to college, they are embarking on a new chapter of their life where they will be responsible for their own living space. Ensuring that they have all the essentials to make their dorm room feel like home is crucial. Waterdrop Electric Pitcher is that ONE, which will allow consumers to access clean and drinkable all times without waiting.

Continue Reading
Girls are using WaterDrop Electric Pitcher in drinking water. (PRNewsfoto/Waterdrop)
Girls are using WaterDrop Electric Pitcher in drinking water. (PRNewsfoto/Waterdrop)

Instant water filter
Whether people are in a rush to class or to the gym, Waterdrop Electric Pitcher has got their back. One-tap and instant water filter system will allow people access to purified water all the time. It is very easy to fill larger bottles with its super large 15-cup filtration capacity. No more waiting.

If people have low battery anxiety, this one will fit them well. Equipped with a long-lasting battery, the Flash system ensures people have access to clean water for up to 30 days without the hassle of frequent recharging. No need to worry about running out of power during crucial study sessions or late-night cramming sessions. This reliable system keeps people hydrated all month long.

Reduces 30+ contaminants
A cup of purified and good-tasting water is the key to keeping the campus life energetic all day. Compared with traditional pitchers, the countertop water filter system's 5 µm premium carbon block filter material offers high accuracy, excellent adsorption, and zero carbon leakage. It can remove chlorine, lead, benzene, and more than 30+ harmful substances in water.

Perfect size for fridge
Despite its large 15-cup filtration capacity, the filtered water pitcher sports a compact design suitable for various settings such as kitchens, living rooms, offices, refrigerators, or even during camping trips. The handle design also makes it convenient to move around.

Waterdrop Filter launches Back to Campus campaign from August 28th to September 10th with a limited-time sale--up to 20% off for all pitcher line-up, including Electric Pitcher on both Amazon and their website. https://bit.ly/3qQkZfc 

About Waterdrop Filter:

Established in 2015, Waterdrop Filter aims to offer reliable water purification products worldwide. The brand is committed to providing the purest, safest, and healthiest drinking water possible. Through research and development, design, and production of innovative water filtration technologies, Waterdrop has become a leader in the industry.

For more information about Waterdrop and its innovative water filtration products, please visit www.waterdropfilter.com.

SOURCE Waterdrop

Also from this source

What Can You Expect From 2023 WQA Convention and Exposition? Join Waterdrop to Find…

Introducing the Most Suitable RO System for Home -- Waterdrop Tankless RO System G3P800

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.