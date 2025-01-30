WaterEquity Appoints Aleem Remtula to Head Private Equity and Infrastructure Investments

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterEquity, an impact-driven asset manager dedicated to helping solve the global water & sanitation crisis, announces the appointment of Aleem Remtula as its Head of Private Equity & Infrastructure. In this role, he will focus on advancing investments in water access, sanitation, and climate resilience across emerging markets.

Aleem Remtula brings over two decades of experience in emerging and frontier market investment management. Throughout his career, he has overseen more than $140 million in investments spanning sectors such as financial inclusion, water and sanitation, gender equity, healthcare, and education.

Prior to joining WaterEquity, Mr. Remtula served as a partner and co-head of private equity at Developing World Markets, where he led growth equity investments in financial institutions across the globe. His career also includes roles at leading impact investment firms such as the New York City Investment Fund, Bridges Fund Management, and Living Cities. Beginning his career at JPMorgan, he worked in corporate finance covering industrial and transportation sectors. Additionally, he has served on the boards of private and publicly listed companies, as well as nonprofit organizations, across countries including the United States, India, Sri Lanka, China, Georgia, and Armenia. Mr. Remtula holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Remtula said: "WaterEquity's focused approach to helping solve the water and sanitation crisis is truly inspiring. I am excited to join this exceptional team and contribute to advancing investment solutions that improve access to essential services and build resilience for underserved communities globally."

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment of growth for WaterEquity. Following the raise of more than $100 million for its Water & Climate Resilience Fund in 2024, the firm is positioned to identify and invest in infrastructure projects and growth companies driving scalable solutions in climate-resilient water and sanitation systems.

Marlene Hormes, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of WaterEquity, expressed her enthusiasm for Mr. Remtula's appointment: "Aleem's leadership and expertise in emerging markets will be integral as we scale our investment strategies to address critical challenges in water and sanitation. His depth of experience in private equity and impact investing aligns strongly with our mission to deploy capital in ways that drive meaningful and measurable impact for low-income populations."

About WaterEquity:

WaterEquity is an asset manager dedicated to mobilizing private investment into the water and sanitation sector in emerging and frontier markets. Since 2016, WaterEquity has raised more than $460 million in committed investment capital and has improved access to safe water or sanitation for more than 6.6 million people.

Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org, and led by Paul O'Connell, the success of WaterEquity is built on decades of collective experience investing in water and sanitation in emerging markets.

Learn more at WaterEquity.com

