Waterfall Industrial Security Podcast Passes 100K Downloads

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions , the OT security company, today announces that the popular Waterfall Industrial Security Podcast has passed the 100,000 downloads mark.

The Industrial Security Podcast was launched in January of 2019. Every episode highlights the knowledge, experience and perspective of an expert guest. Guests range through the entire spectrum of industrial security, from "bits and bytes" technical experts to risk assessment, governance and even recruiting gurus.

"The Industrial Security Podcast is all about cybersecurity for industrial facilities and OT environments," says Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "As more OT sites are being targeted and attacked, OT security becomes even more important. The more we all know about defending our most important systems, the better we can defend those factories, infrastructures, and societies. Waterfall is pleased to provide this podcast series as a public service."

Industrial Security Podcast episodes are generally released every two weeks, are usually 45-60 minutes long and include commentary and background information intended to make the guest's material accessible to a wide audience. You can access the Waterfall Industrial Security Podcast at https://waterfall-security.com/podcasts and via your favorite iPhone and Android podcast apps.

