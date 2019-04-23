Waterfall Security and Dragos Form Partnership to Strengthen Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, a global leader in cybersecurity technologies for critical infrastructure and industrial control systems, today announced a global partnership with Dragos, provider of the industrial industry's most trusted asset identification, threat detection and response platform and services, to protect critical industrial control systems (ICS) from the most advanced cyber threats. The joint solution seamlessly integrates the Dragos Industrial Cybersecurity Platform with Waterfall Unidirectional Security Gateways to enable ICS operators to continuously monitor networks and process operations, while adding a layer of physical protection to prevent penetration of cyberattacks to industrial control networks.

The Dragos Industrial Cybersecurity Platform provides asset identification, threat detection, and response capabilities to: passively identify ICS network assets, pinpoint malicious activity, and provide step-by-step guidance to investigate incidents and respond.

"Expanding the monitoring of and visibility into industrial networks is vital for detecting and responding to industrial threats," said Robert Lee, CEO and Founder of Dragos, Inc. "The partnership with Waterfall Security provides an ecosystem that improves threat detection and response, while enhancing security at the perimeter of industrial operations."

"Universal coverage for intrusion detection is a priority for modern industrial enterprises," adds Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "The Dragos partnership allows secure industrial sites to confidently apply industry-leading intrusion detection capabilities to even the most important industrial assets."

Both security monitoring and strong Operational Technology (OT) perimeter protection are vital to continuous, correct, and efficient industrial operations. The Waterfall Security and Dragos partnership enables safe visibility into operations networks for enterprise security operations teams. Learn more about this validated joint architecture at www.dragos.com/partners/waterfall.

About Dragos

The Dragos Industrial Cybersecurity Platform provides comprehensive asset identification, threat detection and response capabilities – distilled from decades of real-world experience by an elite team of ICS cybersecurity experts across the U.S. intelligence community and private industrial companies. Dragos' offerings also include threat hunting and incident response services, and Dragos WorldView for regular threat intelligence reports. Dragos is headquartered in the Washington, DC area. Visit dragos.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the global leader in industrial cybersecurity technology. Waterfall products, based on its innovative unidirectional security gateway technology, represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

