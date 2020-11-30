Waterfall Security Announces The Industrial Security Institute

The first chapter of iSi videos features The Top Twenty Cyber Attacks on Industrial Control Systems. Understanding attacks is vital to designing robust cyber defenses, and to evaluating and comparing the strength of different defensive designs. The top twenty attacks introduce enterprise security practitioners to industrial operations concepts, terminology, and constraints, while introducing engineering practitioners to cybersecurity offensive and defensive concepts and technologies.

The Industrial Security Institute is Waterfall Security Solutions' latest contribution to the industrial security community, in addition to the Industrial Security podcast, free security textbooks, free training and frequent educational webinars. Waterfall leads the global community by helping security practitioners understand and apply important industrial security issues, in addition to providing the world's most powerful hardware-enforced OT / industrial network monitoring products and industrial network segmentation products.

At its debut, Waterfall is making three episodes available in the first institute series:

#1 ICS Insiders

#2 IT Insiders

#3 Common Ransomware

Industrial Security Institute videos are available at https://www.youtube.com/c/WaterfallSecuritySolutions

