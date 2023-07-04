Waterfall Security Establishes European Headquarters

New Netherlands office will provide further local support for EU markets

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel , July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the leader in OT cybersecurity, today confirmed the opening of a new European headquarters in The Netherlands. This continued expansion of Waterfall's presence in Europe is in response to the strong increase in demand for Waterfall products throughout the EU. Waterfall's growing customer base in Europe includes power plants, liquified natural gas terminals, passenger rail infrastructure, manufacturing, airports, and many other vital industrial sites. Regional instability and recent cyberattacks targeting industrial sites have motivated governments and private industry to pay closer attention to the protection of physical operations which has driven strong interest in the region for Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways and related line of products.

"We are pleased to be expanding our European presence to the Netherlands" said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security. "We look forward to helping strengthen European defenses against cyber-attacks on manufacturing and critical infrastructures."

Waterfall's Dutch office is part of the company's ongoing European expansion, fueled by new cybersecurity standards and regulations requiring robust industrial cybersecurity for crucial infrastructure. With this new location, Waterfall will have a fully functioning laboratory in which to showcase the capabilities of Waterfall Security products. The new offices will also help with effectively supporting existing customers and address the existing and growing demand from both partners and end-users for Unidirectional Security Gateways and related products. Waterfall Security Solutions provides the strongest possible protection for industrial networks and protects thousands of essential infrastructure sites in the region and around the world.

Waterfall Security Solutions' unbreachable OT cybersecurity technologies keep the world running. For more than 15 years, critical industries and infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure, and reliable operations. The company's growing list of global customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear reactors, onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utilities, and more. Waterfall's patented Unidirectional Gateways and other revolutionary products combine the benefits of impenetrable hardware with unlimited software-based connectivity, enabling 100% safe visibility into industrial operations and automation systems. Visit Waterfall Security Solutions.

