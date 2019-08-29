Waterfall Security Solutions and Indegy Join Forces to Unify Industrial and IT Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the global leader in industrial cybersecurity today, and Indegy , a leading provider of security solutions for industrial control system (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments, announce a partnership to safely centralize OT and IT security monitoring.

Waterfall Security Solutions produces a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products, enabling safe IT/OT integration, with physical rather than merely software protections for industrial networks.

Indegy combines hybrid, policy-based monitoring and anomaly detection with unique device integrity checks to enable organizations to proactively identify and respond to ICS security threats and prevent disruptions.

The multi-level integration of the Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite with Waterfall Unidirectional Security Gateways enables log, sensor and other security data to pass, in a secure fashion, from OT networks to IT systems for analysis, investigation and reporting. The Indegy-Waterfall partnership provides continuous visibility, security and control for ICS environments.

"Operations networks are among the most important networks in industrial enterprises," said Lior Frenkel, CEO of Waterfall Security Solutions. "Our partnership with Indegy enables such enterprises to safely extend the scope of enterprise security monitoring programs to these important systems and networks."

"Protecting OT environments from mounting cyber risks requires deep, end-to-end visibility into activity right down to changes made to individual controllers," said Barak Perelman, CEO of Indegy. "Our partnership with Waterfall Security enables customers to send ICS security intelligence gathered by Indegy to IT monitoring platforms while preventing the reverse flow of traffic to the OT network."

Waterfall Security Solutions is the global leader in industrial cybersecurity technology. Waterfall products, based on its innovative unidirectional security gateway technology, represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com .

Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, protects industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error. The Indegy Industrial Cybersecurity Suite is powered by patented technology that arms security and operations teams with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other industrial organizations around the world.

