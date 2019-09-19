Waterfall Security Solutions Announces Release of V7 Software Platform

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, a global leader in cybersecurity technologies for critical infrastructure and industrial control systems, today announced the release of Version 7 of the software platform for the Waterfall Unidirectional Security Gateway and related family of hardware and software products. New in V7 are:

A comprehensive suite of web-based, thin-client configuration and management tools,

Full High Availability support for both Windows and Linux versions of the product, and

Higher performance – all products are now optimized for 64-bit architectures.

The V7 software platform is the foundation of software components used in Waterfall suite of hardware-enforced security products, including the Waterfall Unidirectional Gateways, Unidirectional CloudConnect, BlackBox, FLIP and Secure Bypass products.

"Version 7 of our software product demonstrates Waterfall's continued commitment to invest in our products and technologies," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "Waterfall's products lead the world for securing the perimeters of industrial control system networks. Customers can be confident that deploying Waterfall products means that customer control systems will be protected to best-in-class standards

Waterfall's patented family of unidirectional products secure OT perimeters in a wide range of industries, supporting a wide range of communications paradigms. Waterfall products ensure visibility into and disciplined control of operations networks for industrial enterprises.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the global leader in industrial cybersecurity technology. Waterfall products, based on its innovative unidirectional security gateway technology, represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com

